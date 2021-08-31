August 2021 Top 10: Our Most Popular Posts

Our mission since 2005 is to publish independent content to help ecommerce merchants. What follows are the 10 most popular articles that we published in August 2021. Articles from early in the month are more likely to make the list than later ones.

In September 2021, content marketers can offer courses, suggest gifts, celebrate holidays such as Grandparents’ Day and the Mid-Autumn Festival, or provide how-to help. Read more…

—

Monitoring the percentage of visitors that convert to paying customers helps businesses track the performance of marketing campaigns, landing pages, design and navigation, and the checkout process. Email signups, survey responses, and social media shares are important conversions, too. Read more…

—

Recycled cardboard, cornstarch peanuts, containers made from mushrooms or seaweed, minimal reusable mailers — there are plenty of sustainable packaging options to limit your business’s carbon footprint and drive eco-friendly customer loyalty. Here is a list of sustainable packaging providers. Read more…

—

The pandemic-induced shift to online shopping is permanent for many consumers. That’s the good news for ecommerce companies. The not-so-good news is those consumers have heightened expectations. Here are seven of them. Read more…

—

Google Ads recently introduced a pilot program to combat repeat policy violations. Beginning in September, advertisers who continually violate ad policies will suffer consequences. The system will use “strikes” to assign penalties. Read more…

—

Here is a list of product releases and updates for late July from companies that offer services to online merchants. There are updates on customer chat, cross-border selling, live-streaming, social commerce, design tools, and local selling. Read more…

—

Creative content is the cornerstone of a successful email campaign, driving opens, clicks, and purchases. In this post, I’ll review the essential creative components of high-performing campaigns. Read more…

—

Customer acquisition costs can make or break an ecommerce business. Efficient spending could produce new, profitable customers. Spending too much could bankrupt the company. Computing the CAC is straightforward: Divide total promotional costs by the number of new customers. Read more…

—

Owing to its large population, India has always been an attractive ecommerce market, even if a relatively small percentage of its residents have access to the internet or adequate income. But ecommerce is now surging in India. Read more…

—

The growth in ecommerce has fueled the demand for sophisticated delivery options. Consumers are not always at home or at work to accept packages. Many seek contactless alternatives. Smart lockers are driving much of the innovation in parcel pick-up. Read more…