Behind-the-scenes Content Is Authentic Storytelling

Video content ranks number one in social media marketing these days. One of the best video strategies is behind-the-scenes storytelling.

Behind-the-scenes (BTS) content gives an unedited look into what is happening inside a business. Examples include posts highlighting employees, workplace culture, and company events.

BTS content is effective because it provides businesses with an authentic way to connect with their audiences and build trust. Good BTS content focuses on revealing company processes over products. The more authentic a video, the more successful it will be.

Warby Parker

Warby Parker, the eyeglasses retailer, produces BTS content that shows followers what’s happening inside the company. For example, Warby Parker’s Instagram page recently featured a video with lifestyle influencer Katie Duke and her journey to find a new pair of glasses at the company’s physical locations.

The video works because it takes followers behind the scenes, showing them how the in-person eyewear selection process works while providing a human experience and an unscripted glimpse into the company’s brick-and-mortar locations.

—

Feelgrounds

BTS content can include even a tedious process, such as picking, packing, and shipping products. Feelgrounds, the German footwear company, did this on Facebook to good effect. The video is a sped-up version of the fulfillment process paired with a Benny Hill theme song. It’s both entertaining and shareable.

The video also states the Feelgrounds team is working “tirelessly throughout the weekend” to ship all pre-orders, creating a sense of excitement and “fear of missing out” around a new product.

—

Terrebleu

Terrebleu is a Canada-based online wellness business that showcases brand culture using Instagram Reels. The videos include the company’s farm horses, lavender fields, and staff. Terrebleu knows its audience (wellness consumers) and the types of content to connect with it — simple and effective to generate trust.

—

HelloFresh

HelloFresh shows off on TikTok its “day in the life” workplace. From following employees throughout their day to sharing what goes into a food stylist’s preparations for a photo, HelloFresh reinforces brand values by emphasizing the people that keep the business running.

Incorporating TikTok’s trending music and sounds is an added benefit — making the content relatable to potential customers.