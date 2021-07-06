Policy Pages, Done Well, Enhance a Brand

Shoppers search an online store’s policy pages for details on shipping, returns, and more. Rarely are these vital pages engaging. But they should be.

The need to brand shouldn’t stop at shoppable content. Incorporating the company’s voice into supporting content keeps people engaged and gives them more reasons to shop with you. This includes simplifying legalese and navigation and using graphics to illustrate the message.

Let’s look at five common policy pages and how you can breathe life into them.

5 Common Policy Pages

Shipping information. Ideally, shipping costs and transit times should appear before the checkout process. However, shipping information pages provide preliminary details, along with information the shopping cart might not display. A map that points out expected days to delivery helps shoppers plan. The example below is from Adagio Teas.

The shipping page should also include:

How quickly orders are processed, packed, and shipped.

The packing materials used (for environmentally-conscious companies).

The carrier(s) and method(s) used.

How to track shipments.

Returns and exchanges. Forget lengthy instructions. Today’s shoppers want simplicity. The best returns process is self-managed, meaning the shopper can look up the order and click a button to generate an RMA and shipping label. An easy returns process is one of Amazon’s prized features. Customers can opt to have the package picked up by a carrier or drop it off at a returns counter in their area.

Don’t confuse consumers upfront. Be clear about what can and cannot be returned and when.

Ikea focuses on the customer experience from start to finish. Whether shopping in one of its 430-plus physical locations or online, loyal consumers (primarily millennials) are hooked from the moment they walk in or log on. The Swedish company focuses on value, and that includes a 365-day return policy.

Ikea’s online customer service section is simple. The returns and claims page relies on visuals and elementary text to guide shoppers to returns, replacement parts, and warranties. When clicking through to the “no-nonsense returns policy,” you’re faced with four paragraphs of easy-to-read text.

Warranties. What happens if something goes wrong? That’s a pressing question on higher-cost items, such as fitness equipment and electronics.

U.S.-based drinkware manufacturer Tervis stands by its thermal tumblers with a lifetime warranty. If it cracks, swells, or otherwise doesn’t perform under normal use, the company will replace it. Figuring out what may be covered can be tricky, so the website presents illustrative examples.

Ditch the jargon. Use bulleted lists, illustrations, and photos to show shoppers exactly what’s covered.

About us. Plenty of businesses misunderstand the purpose of the “about” page. This is the place to tell shoppers why the store exists, the company’s values, and how it operates. Personalizing the experience is key, so be sure to include photos and details about the brand, including the people behind the scenes.

The about page should make customers feel welcome and good about supporting the company. If you focus, say, on quality, value, or sustainability, talk about it. Use section headings or bullet points to call attention to each segment.

Little Seed Farm takes shoppers on a mini-tour of its goat farm and demonstrates how its handmade soap is produced. This helps connect consumers with the brand, including the staff.

When amping up the about page, consider including the following components:

The company’s mission statement.

How the company started and why it exists.

Video walkthrough of the facilities.

Video walkthrough of how something is made, packed, and shipped.

Photos of essential staff, especially those in lower tiers.

Highlights of important causes the company supports.

How the company keeps customers safe.

Privacy. Most people don’t read privacy policies, yet they’re essential to any website. The privacy policy explains how your company collects and manages visitors’ data. Google is known for collecting a wealth of data across its own and partner sites. Its privacy policy page is lengthy but easy to digest in logical chunks. Using explainer images and videos is an excellent way to educate visitors and help them feel comfortable sharing information.