Born to Run with Amazon

Some 41% of U.S.-based enterprise brands and retailers planned to use an Amazon-sponsored program — such as Vine or Born to Run— to help drive sales in 2025, according to the recently released “State of the Amazon Seller 2025” report from Jungle Scout.

In January 2025, Jungle Scout queried nearly 1,500 Amazon vendors, marketplace sellers, and folks just getting started with the platform. About 75% of respondents came from the United States, and 47% worked at a “large brand or retailer.” The report reflects the sentiment of surveyed sellers but not necessarily the overall marketplace.

Nonetheless, more than four in 10 respondents from enterprise-level businesses ticked the “Born to Run/ Vine / Amazon Programs” box for planned growth channels in 2025. Vine is Amazon’s program that invites trusted reviewers to share their candid product opinions. The unspecified other “Amazon programs” tells us little, but “Born to Run” is interesting.

What Is Born to Run?

Amazon’s Born to Run program is an exclusive, invitation-only initiative to help Amazon vendors accelerate sales of new or existing products.

Started in 2018, Born to Run lets the vendor — a company selling directly to Amazon, not a marketplace seller — request purchase orders from Amazon and specify the anticipated unit sales in 10 weeks of a given product. If approved, Amazon purchases the requested quantity.

Here is a scenario. Imagine a brand called “Amazing Gizmos” that sells, well, gizmos. The Amazon purchasing team orders 400 units for the next 10 weeks. But Amazing Gizmos is about to launch a campaign on streaming television, and its marketing team expects to sell 1,000 units on Amazon.

With the Born to Run program, Amazing Gizmos can ask Amazon to increase its order to 1,000 units. Amazon agrees, and — assuming all goes well — Amazing Gizmos stays in stock and sells 978 units.

Hypothetically, Amazing Gizmos sold 578 extra gizmos (978 minus 400) because Amazon had ample inventory. What’s more, on its next regular order, Amazon’s purchasing team doubles down on the product without needing a second Born to Run request.

Similarly, a new vendor could use the Born to Run program to boost Amazon’s initial order. For example, Amazon says it will buy 100 of the new item, the vendor requests 300, and Amazon steps up. Just like that, the product launch could drive significantly more sales.

The key benefit in each case is that Amazon won’t run out on the vendor’s products.

Recommended 11 Books on Jeff Bezos and the Rise of Amazon

Unsold Units

As long as the additional Born to Run items sell, an Amazon vendor should enjoy growth. If the extra inventory doesn’t sell, Amazon has two options.

Return the items. Under the program terms, Amazon can return unsold units. The vendor refunds 100% of the product cost plus a 10% shipping and handling fee.

Keep the items. Amazon can also retain the unsold units. The vendor will pay Amazon a “retention fee” equal to 25% of the cost of the unsold items — more or less a discount to Amazon to keep the items.

In either case, the “penalty” for being overzealous on project sales can be severe — 10% of the cost for returned units and 25% if kept.

Invitation Only

Sellers cannot apply for the Born to Run program. Amazon selects them based, at least in part, on a few requirements.

Approved vendor. The seller must be enrolled in the Amazon Vendor Central program.

The seller must be enrolled in the Amazon Vendor Central program. Approved product. Only approved products with an Amazon Standard Identification Number (ASIN) are eligible.

Only approved products with an Amazon Standard Identification Number (ASIN) are eligible. Product particulars. An item must sell for at least $5 and not be bulky, heavy, or classified as dangerous.

Finally, participating in an Amazon marketing program, such as advertising, could increase the likelihood of acceptance.

Survey

Based on Jungle Scout’s survey, sellers (including enterprises) are attracted to Born to Run and similar Amazon programs. The survey doesn’t reveal actual participation, but it’s a reminder that incentives like Born to Run exist and may work for some brands.