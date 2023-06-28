Charts: Ecommerce in the E.U. 2022

Ecommerce continues to expand in the European Union. That’s according to Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

Eurostat defines ecommerce as “the purchase of goods or services over the internet for private use via any device (desktop, portable, tablet computer, mobile phone) from enterprises (e.g., stores, travel agencies) and private individuals. Purchases refer to ordering goods or services for which payment is required, but the payment does not have to be done online.”

Over the past decade, there has been a significant rise in online shopping among E.U. consumers.

E.U. consumers of all ages have dramatically increased online buying.

Clothing, food deliveries, and cosmetic products were the most popular items purchased by online shoppers in 2022.

In 2022, approximately 51% of online shoppers bought or ordered goods and services

from domestic sellers in the three months before the survey. Around 19% purchased goods or services from sellers in other E.U. countries, while 12% purchased from sellers outside the E.U.