Charts: Fastest Growing Global Marketplaces

Online marketplaces are proliferating. What follows are charts of the fastest-growing marketplaces worldwide across all industries. “Marketplaces” we define as sites that sell third-party products or services without taking ownership of those items.

According to Statista, the U.K. auto marketplace Cazoo experienced the greatest percentage revenue increase with a compound annual growth rate of 209% from 2020 to 2022. Opendoor, a U.S.-based real estate marketplace, was second with a CAGR of 165%.

Yahoo Finance publishes financial data and summary overviews for many global marketplaces, including the top five above.

Cazoo is a U.K.-based used car marketplace.

Opendoor is a San Francisco-based marketplace to buy and sell houses

Delivery Hero is a multinational food-delivery marketplace based in Germany.

CarGurus is a Massachusetts-based new and used car marketplace.

Rover is a Seattle-based marketplace of pet service providers, such as groomers and boarders.

Edge by Ascential is a U.K.-based provider of digital commerce data and consulting for global brands and retailers. Last year Ascential published a study, “Future of Marketplaces 2022” (PDF), projecting industry growth and key players through 2027.

Per the Ascential report, Latin America and Southeast Asia will likely experience rapid B2C ecommerce growth during that period as consumers move online. Marketplaces in those regions will be among the fastest-growing.