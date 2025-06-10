Charts: Global Ecommerce Trends Q1 2025

In February and March 2025, DHL queried 24,000 consumers across 24 countries as to their online shopping habits and preferences. The survey, consisting of 70 questions, required respondents to have made at least one online purchase in the previous three months.

DHL published the results last week in the 78-page “2025 E-Commerce Trends Report,” its fourth such annual study.

Most respondents shop far more than once every three months. Fifty-eight percent browse for goods and services online at least twice weekly.

Per the DHL study, 91% of respondents now use their smartphones to shop, utilizing not only mobile browsers but also retailer apps and voice commands.

Expensive and slow delivery are respondents’ top two online shopping frustrations, followed by weak product descriptions, returns expense, and insufficient product photos.

When asked about their top improvements to online shopping, respondents cited free and fast delivery, free returns, and better product details.