SEO for Google’s AI Fan-Out Results

Google introduced “fan-out” search results in a March 2025 blog post announcing AI Mode, its expanded version of AI Overviews. The term is new, but the concept is not.

Google’s algorithm has long moved beyond merely matching keywords. It now interprets what searchers are looking for. This intent-based approach is also known as thematic or semantic search.

Similarly, AI Mode “fans out” beyond searchers’ initial queries to address likely follow-ups. A single AI Mode response could include what once required multiple searches. Google’s March post included an example of a searcher seeking the best smartwatch for sleep tracking. An AI Mode answer could fan out to address related topics, such as explaining sleeping heart rates.

Yet keyword research remains essential. The words and phrases of prospects reveal their needs and shopping journeys.

And optimizing those keywords is crucial for citations and sources in AI Overviews. One tactic is to use Gemini, Google’s AI chatbot that powers Overviews and AI Mode.

Here’s how.

Use Gemini

First, generate keywords.

For existing pages, access Search Console’s “Performance” > “Queries” tab. Enter the URL for the “Page” filter to limit the query report for that content. Then download the final report as a CSV file.

For new pages, access a keyword research tool. Most allow you to export keyword suggestions.

In Gemini, upload the keyword file and enter the following prompt:

Here’s my target keyword list. What are the fan-out subqueries or facets related to these topics?

I uploaded a CSV file of approximately 500 keywords related to “website maintenance costs.” Gemini’s response, below, was very helpful. (I’ve bolded words for emphasis.) Answering many of its questions would enhance a website maintenance article.

Primary Topic: Website Maintenance and Running Costs

Core Query Theme: “How much does it cost to maintain/run a website?”

Fan-out Subqueries/Facets:

1. Cost Breakdown & Components

“What are the typical recurring costs for a website?” “How much does website hosting cost per month/year?” “What is the average cost of a domain name?” “How much should I budget for website security (SSL, firewalls)?” “What are the costs associated with website content updates or management?” “What is the cost of website development or new feature implementation?” “Are there hidden costs of website ownership?” “Cost of plugins, themes, or extensions for platforms like WordPress.”



2. Factors Influencing Cost

“What factors increase or decrease website maintenance costs?” “Does website complexity affect maintenance cost?” “How does the type of website (e-commerce, blog, portfolio) impact running costs?” “Is a custom-built website more expensive to maintain than a template-based one?” “Does the frequency of updates influence maintenance expenses?” “What’s the difference in cost between DIY website maintenance and hiring a professional?”



3. Importance & Benefits of Maintenance

“Why is website maintenance important for security?” “How does regular maintenance improve website performance and speed?” “What role does website maintenance play in SEO (Search Engine Optimization)?” “How does maintenance impact user experience and conversions?” “What are the risks of not maintaining a website?”



4. Types of Maintenance

“What does website technical maintenance involve?” “What is included in website security maintenance?” “What is content maintenance for a website?” “What is ‘preventative maintenance’ for a website?”



5. Solutions & Services

“What are common website maintenance packages or plans?” “What tools are available for website maintenance (monitoring, backups)?” “Should I use a website maintenance service or do it myself?” “Comparison of website maintenance services and their pricing.”



6. Comparative Analysis & Alternatives

“How do website maintenance costs compare across different platforms (WordPress, Shopify, Wix, Squarespace)?” “Is it cheaper to rebuild a website than to maintain an old one?” “What are the long-term costs of a website?” “Cost of maintaining a small business website vs. a large enterprise site.”



7. Related Services & Value

“Does website maintenance include SEO or marketing services?” “What is the ROI (Return on Investment) of regular website maintenance?”



Gemini’s Reasoning

For the best prompts, run Gemini and open the “Show thinking” option (available in 2.5 Pro). Then follow Gemini’s logic to understand how it treats your core topic.

For example, I entered this prompt and then clicked “Show thinking”:

Where to buy designer shoes online. I’d like to be able to try them on.

Gemini’s reasoning was eye-opening in terms of how it can help shoppers. (Words are bolded by me.)

I’m starting my search for online designer shoe retailers with “try before you buy” programs. I’m also looking for luxury stores with free returns and exchanges, focusing on options with the best return policies for my needs.

Compiling program details

My focus is now on compiling a detailed list of “try before you buy” options for designer shoes. I’m actively comparing return policies, specifically looking at restocking fees and shipping costs across various retailers and personal styling services. The goal is to identify the best value and flexibility for trying on shoes at home. I am ready to start compiling a list of top options for the user.

Expanding search scope

I’ve moved beyond the initial “try before you buy” focus. Subscription services, like JustFab and ShoeDazzle, emerged, though their designer offerings might be limited. My focus also shifted to retailers with liberal return policies, essentially facilitating home try-ons. DSW, Nordstrom, and Zappos surfaced as promising. I’m now also exploring personal styling services that include home try-on components.

Refining search criteria

I’ve moved on to the second part of the plan: detailing the specific “try-on” policies. I’m focusing on costs, trial periods, and brand selections for each retailer and service. I’m structuring the information into “Try Before You Buy,” “Retailers with Free Returns,” and “Personal Styling Services” to ensure clarity. I’m now investigating the designer shoe selection for services like Stitch Fix and Wantable.

Gemini suggested options beyond the initial prompt:

“Try Before You Buy”

“Retailers with Free Returns”

“Personal Styling Services”

It also generated a comparison chart of options meeting one or more of those options:

Note Gemini’s sources and citations from ecommerce brands. Thus to appear in AI Overviews, work on your site’s content explaining core values and needs of prospects, such as shipping, returns, unique products, free virtual help with installation, and more.

Additional Tools

Ultimately, adjust your content based on your knowledge of the niche and target audience. Third-party keyword tools can help brainstorm (i) related queries to expand your keyword list and (ii) related questions of the problems behind the queries.