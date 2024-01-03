Finance

Charts: Global Investor Trends for AI, Sustainability

January 3, 2024 •

Investors’ concerns regarding global macroeconomic volatility and inflation have diminished compared to the elevated levels last year. However, these risks still influence decision-making.

That’s according to PwC’s “Global Investor Survey 2023.” The study, conducted in September 2023, surveyed 345 investors and analysts across 30 countries and territories, including in-depth interviews with 15 investment professionals.

The study also uncovered that investors perceive substantial risk associated with adopting AI.

Moreover, according to the data, investors want companies to report the costs to achieve their sustainability commitments.

According to a February 2023 survey by Statista, 74.9% of businesses worldwide plan to invest in AI technologies from 2023 to 2027. Additionally, upwards of 64.5% of respondents said they would invest in some form of sustainability tech.

Adel Boukarroum
Adel Boukarroum
Bio   •   RSS Feed


