Charts: Global Investor Trends for AI, Sustainability

Investors’ concerns regarding global macroeconomic volatility and inflation have diminished compared to the elevated levels last year. However, these risks still influence decision-making.

That’s according to PwC’s “Global Investor Survey 2023.” The study, conducted in September 2023, surveyed 345 investors and analysts across 30 countries and territories, including in-depth interviews with 15 investment professionals.

–

The study also uncovered that investors perceive substantial risk associated with adopting AI.

–

Moreover, according to the data, investors want companies to report the costs to achieve their sustainability commitments.

–

According to a February 2023 survey by Statista, 74.9% of businesses worldwide plan to invest in AI technologies from 2023 to 2027. Additionally, upwards of 64.5% of respondents said they would invest in some form of sustainability tech.