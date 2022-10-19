Charts: Trends in Manufacturing, 3D Printing

Global investments in advanced manufacturing technology held up well in Q2 2022, with funding and deals remaining at historically high levels. That’s according to a new report by CB Insights titled “State of Advanced Manufacturing Q2 2022” (PDF).

According to the report, Q2 global funding for advanced manufacturing technology, at $2.7 billion, remained unchanged from Q1 2022. Despite a 14% decline in total deals to 108, this was the second-highest level since 2018.

While Asia and Europe experienced small funding declines, the U.S. deal share increased.

Hubs is a Netherlands-based platform offering on-demand access to a global network of manufacturing partners. An April 2022 report by Hubs titled “3D Printing Trend Report 2022” (PDF) addresses “changes and technological shifts in the 3D printing market.” Data for the report is based partially on 3D Hubs’ global survey in 2021 and 2022 of manufacturing engineers.

The survey asked those engineers about the key factors for choosing 3D printing for parts.

According to the Hubs report, applications for 3D printing will include the manufacture of tools, jigs, and fixtures to support other manufacturing processes.