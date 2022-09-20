5 Content Marketing Ideas for October 2022

Content marketing and its close cousin search engine optimization are the “pull” in many promotional plans. Articles, videos, and podcasts draw prospective customers to businesses, engaging them with helpful, informative, or entertaining content.

In October 2022, your company’s content marketing might include articles about financial planning, holiday gift selection, Italian or Polish heritage, historical or celebrity birthdays, or celebrating Internet Day.

What follows are five content marketing ideas your business can use in October 2022.

1. Financial Planning Month

The Financial Planning Association created Financial Planning Month in 2002 to educate Americans about financial planning and how to save money. Financial planning includes topics such as retirement planning, estate planning, insurance, and investing.

Some have argued that it was no accident that this October observance comes just ahead of the Christmas gift-giving season when so many folks can overspend.

For your company’s October 2022 marketing, consider writing articles related to financial responsibility and holiday purchases. You might highlight the value associated with your products or how shopping for gifts early with a budget in mind might help your customers.

You can still aim to sell your products while making a case for responsible shopping and helping folks understand the value your products and business bring.

2. Holiday Buying Guides

‘Tis the season for giving, and your company’s content marketing should reflect that. October is a good time to start promoting gift guides featuring your best products and offers for Christmas 2022.

Do you sell beauty products? Why not put together a holiday makeup gift guide? Or, if you have a home decor business, put together a holiday home gift guide featuring items for every room.

Not only will this content benefit your customers as they look for holiday gifts, but it will also serve as a reminder that your company exists with compelling products.

3. Heritage Month

October is both Italian-American and Polish-American Heritage Month. It’s therefore an opportunity to create content celebrating the many contributions to America of Italian and Polish immigrants and their families.

For example, a business selling power equipment might create content describing how the wave of Polish immigration from 1870 to 1914 contributed to significant growth in U.S. public works and private construction.

A western clothing and footwear retailer might create content about the Italian artisans who essentially created the cowboy look. Pio Serratelli, an Italian, started his hat-making business in 1878. Many consider Serratelli as some of the best western hats ever made. Likewise, famous bootmaker Tony Lama, known for the cowboy boot company he started, was also Italian.

Within the industry your business serves, there will almost certainly be an opportunity to celebrate Italian-American or Polish-American heritage that would resonate with your customers.

4. Famous Birthdays

A staple of “culture” or “lifestyle” content marketing is to create posts about famous individuals around the time of their birthdays. This tactic can be excellent if there is a connection between your products, customers, and the individual you feature.

A mini-biography about a celebrity might tie in well with your products. For example, a men’s apparel store could profile actor Zach Galifianakis’ style using press photos. The article could end with product suggestions for a similar look.

Here are a few examples of the individuals you might write about around their birthdays.

October 1

President Jimmy Carter

Julie Andrews

Zach Galifianakis

October 2

Sting

Annie Leibovitz

Mahatma Gandhi

October 3

Tessa Thompson

Al Sharpton

Gore Vidal

October 4

Susan Sarandon

Charlton Heston

Rembrandt

5. Internet Day

On October 29, the world celebrates Internet Day to commemorate the creation of the first website by Tim Berners-Lee in 1991. The simple page has only short text reading, “This is a test.”

While that may not sound like much, it’s hard to imagine a world without the internet. Today, the internet has become an essential part of our lives.

For this would-be holiday, find a way to connect the products or services you sell to the emergence of the world wide web.