Ecommerce Product Releases: April 3, 2023

Here is a list of product releases and updates for late March from companies that offer services to online merchants. There are updates on social commerce, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, buy-now-pay-later, product analytics, digital file storage, cross-selling, and live video shopping.

StoryStream launches platform for live video shopping. StoryStream, an AI-powered visual commerce platform, has launched Live Video Shopping. StoryStream’s new platform enables online retailers to integrate Live Video Shopping into their ecommerce sites, providing an engaging and interactive way for consumers to shop online, ask questions, and purchase directly from the video stream.

Pinterest is testing new ways to shop in Shuffles collages. Pinterest has announced it’s testing ways of integrating Shuffles collage content, starting with shopping. New functionalities will include the ability to shop all items from a collage, including reviewing brands and prices or identifying alternatives. Pinterest is also exploring a new takeover feature called Pinterest Premiere Spotlight that showcases a brand on search.

Adobe launches Product Analytics in Experience Cloud. Adobe’s new Product Analytics unifies customer journey insights across marketing and product. Users will be able to track (i) insights on patterns and changes in customer engagement over time, (ii) growth in the user base, and (iii) noteworthy trends across audiences. Product Analytics will surface product experience friction points, enabling timely changes and improving future product roadmaps. Brands can quickly optimize products and measure the impact of feature releases across channels.

Snap introduces AR Enterprise Services and Shopping Suite. AR Enterprise Services (ARES) is a new way for businesses to integrate Snap’s augmented reality technology into their own apps, websites, and physical locations. Snap’s first offering for ARES is Shopping Suite, which provides 3D Viewer, AR Try-On, Fit Finder, and more — directly on merchants’ own apps and websites. Businesses can leverage dedicated services for AR asset creation and implementation. Shopping Suite is available now and includes AR shopping for fashion, apparel, and accessories.

New Shopify and Google Cloud AI integration brings advanced capabilities to merchants. Shopify and Google Cloud announced an integration that enables retailers using Shopify’s Commerce Components to leverage Google’s search and artificial intelligence. Enterprise brands on Shopify can access Google Cloud’s Discovery Al features directly through Commerce Components. Shopify and Google Cloud’s integration equips brands with AI-driven product discovery capabilities, including Retail Search, AI-powered browsing, AI-driven personalization, a recommendations AI tool, and advanced security practices.

Salesforce announces Einstein GPT, a generative. Salesforce has launched Einstein GPT, a generative AI customer-management technology that delivers AI-created content across sales, service, marketing, commerce, and admin interactions. Einstein GPT will infuse Salesforce’s proprietary models with generative AI technology from an ecosystem of partners and real-time data to generate content that continuously adapts to changing customer information and needs in real-time.

Bankful announces in-cart integration on Shopify, reducing abandonment. With Bankful’s Shopify integration, shoppers can enjoy a simple and fast one-click checkout. The new checkout process could help merchants increase conversions and transform more browsers into buyers. Bankful’s one-click integration always displays accurate stock levels, streamlining the inventory management process and enhancing the overall checkout experience for customers. This feature will eliminate inventory lag and ensure a smooth experience throughout the entire shopping process.

Newegg launches NAS Builder to help shoppers improve digital file storage. Newegg Commerce, a global technology ecommerce retailer, has announced the launch of NAS Builder, an ecommerce shopping tool for setting up a Network Attached Storage (NAS), a private secure file storage device that enables multiple users to access data. NAS is a secure way to store digital files, avoid data loss, and share files with multiple users. The storage systems can hold large file types such as 4K videos and high-resolution photos.

Etsy announces resources to help sellers. Etsy has launched enhancements in three areas: helping sellers get discovered, improving seller tools and resources, and building a supportive seller community. Improvements to visual search will help buyers find items. Providing more insights into how ads work will help merchants sell more goods. And updates to the Etsy Seller App, including social sharing tools, will assist sellers in running their businesses.

Apple Pay Later will allow consumers to pay for purchases over time. Apple has launched Apple Pay Later, allowing users to split purchases into four payments over six weeks with no interest or fees. Users can track, manage, and repay their Apple Pay Later loans in one convenient location in Apple Wallet. Users can apply for Apple Pay Later loans of $50 to $1,000, which can be used for online and in-app purchases made on iPhones and iPads with merchants that accept Apple Pay.

CommerceIQ launches Digital Shelf Optimization product. CommerceIQ, a retail ecommerce management platform, has announced the launch of Digital Shelf Optimization (DSO), part of its platform for brands to plan, monitor, and execute ecommerce businesses. CommerceIQ DSO offers retailer coverage, transparent data quality, and actionable features such as automation and prioritized recommendations. CommerceIQ DSO bridges the gap between brick-and-mortar and ecommerce, enabling brands to ensure the right assortment, availability, and fulfillment methods down to a brand, category, and regional market level.

Fast Simon launches no-code visual editor for ecommerce upsell and cross-sell. Fast Simon, a developer of AI-powered shopping optimization, has announced a drag-and-drop visual editor for its personalized upsell and cross-sell product. Fast Simon’s algorithm uses consumers’ shopping behavior to recommend products and continuously track shoppers’ reactions to those recommendations to improve the model. Merchants can implement this on major ecommerce platforms, including Shopify, BigCommerce, and Adobe Commerce (formerly Magento), without development resources.