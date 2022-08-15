Ecommerce Product Releases: August 15, 2022

Here is a list of product releases and updates for mid-August from companies that offer services to online merchants. There are updates on same-day deliveries, subscription management, personalized product recommendations, fraud prevention, social commerce, SMS purchasing, augmented reality, and the metaverse.

Ecommerce Product Releases

Amazon launches same-day delivery. Amazon has launched same-day delivery for specific brands, including PacSun, GNC, Superdry, and Diesel. Amazon Today is available to Prime members in select zip codes in more than 10 cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, Miami, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Seattle, and Washington D.C. Prime members in eligible zip codes can visit Amazon, browse the curated selection from retail stores in their area, and select same-day delivery. Amazon sends the order to the store, the retail associate fulfills it from inventory, and an Amazon delivery partner picks up the order and transports it to customers that same day. The available items include everyday essentials, beauty, pets, toys, electronics, and apparel. Amazon plans to expand to additional retailers and cities around the U.S. in the months ahead.

Klaviyo and Shopify announce a strategic partnership. Klaviyo, the email-marketing platform, has announced a partnership with Shopify wherein Klaviyo will now serve as the recommended email service partner for Shopify Plus, a plan for merchants with higher-volume sales. In addition, Klaviyo will receive a $100 million investment from Shopify and early access to new development features, helping both brands accelerate technologies designed to help merchants.

Epay integrates with Fraugster for fraud prevention. Epay has selected Fraugster, a payment intelligence company, to pilot its artificial intelligence fraud prevention services. Epay is the digital payments processing segment of Euronet Worldwide, the global financial technology provider. Because the demand for digital and branded payments is constantly increasing, prevention requires ongoing development, according to Epay.

Nextech AR upgrades Shopify app ARitize 3D. Nextech AR Solutions, a metaverse company and provider of augmented reality and 3D modeling services for ecommerce brands, announced the launch of its ARitize Configurator as an upgrade to the ARitize 3D app in Shopify. ARitize Configurator allows ecommerce sites to display multiple product variations from one 3D model. With the AR feature, consumers can view the customized 3D product in their home or desired location and interchange colors, parts, materials, and textures in real-time 3D.

CommerceIQ launches Revenue Recovery Automation. CommerceIQ, a retail ecommerce platform, has launched Revenue Recovery Automation, which combines intelligent automation and shopper insights to drive omnichannel profitability. The software uses machine learning to stop revenue and profit leakage sources. Revenue Recovery Automation automatically disputes erroneous shortage and chargeback claims, driving profit growth. The platform’s shortage control dashboard and chargeback portal allow users to visualize their data, analyze and identify issues, and take action.

Pantastic acquires LimeSpot Solutions. Pantastic Networks, an ecommerce service provider to independent brands, has announced its acquisition of LimeSpot, an artificial intelligence-powered personalization app. LimeSpot offers a suite of products to improve the buying experience throughout the customer journey, including (i) Personalizer, which provides targeted, AI-driven recommendations on ecommerce websites, (ii) Segmented Experiences, a real-time segmentation engine, and (iii) a Google Shopping performance optimizer that increases return on ad spend by combining audience data, product attributes, and behavioral data.

Momentum Commerce launches new Amazon Search Trends Tool. Momentum Commerce, a digital retail consultancy, has launched the Amazon Search Trends Tool. The free interface provides comprehensive views into what search terms are most associated with a brand’s products on Amazon. Users select one of over 50,000 brands selling on Amazon, and Momentum Commerce’s data set provides a series of breakdowns around that brand’s presence on Amazon. Each breakdown includes monthly search volume estimates since October 2021, with complete data tables and interactive visualizations.

Bold Commerce teams up with Govalo to drive subscription gifting. Bold Commerce, an ecommerce technology company, has announced an integration with Govalo, a gifting app for Shopify. Bold Subscriptions with Govalo will enable retailers to offer gift subscriptions to shoppers, opening up an additional revenue stream. Retailers can customize their subscription gift products and launch them on their ecommerce site. When a consumer purchases a gift subscription, Govalo automatically sends it to the recipient to manage — i.e., change dates, swap items, and choose to keep the subscription billed to their credit card when the gifting period is over.

Orca announces app on creator economy platform, Koji. Orca, a social commerce platform focused on helping creators, announced the launch of a new app on Koji, a link-in-bio platform and app store for social media. Orca lets creators integrate their boutique shop of premium, hand-selected products into their link-in-bio. Using Orca, creators earn a commission from the products they sell to their audience through the app, providing a way to monetize their audience and link-in-bio. Creators who want to build an online boutique can do so within minutes on the Orca web application by providing their name, social links, and a custom URL. Once they have created their account, creators can add products to their storefront and start selling immediately.

Attentive launches text-to-buy with Shopify’s Shop Pay. Attentive, a conversational commerce platform, recently announced the launch of text-to-buy with Shop Pay, enabling consumers to make purchases directly from SMS. Built with Shopify’s Shop Pay checkout flow, Attentive’s text-to-buy service allows a frictionless checkout flow for mobile devices. The integration removes steps from a brand’s SMS subscribers’ path to purchase. Consumers can now buy directly in response to a promotional text message from a brand without having to navigate a website or a checkout page. Attentive will deliver buying experiences catered to the shopper’s interests based on their browsing and spending patterns, all within a text message.