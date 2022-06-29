Charts: Cybersecurity Stats and Trends

Cybersecurity is the practice of protecting critical systems and sensitive information from digital attacks.

“2022 Global Digital Trust Insights” (PDF), a report by PwC, the accounting and consulting firm, compiles results from its cybersecurity-focused survey of 3,602 business, technology, and security executives in July and August 2021.

Female executives make up 33% of the sample. Sixty-two percent of respondents are executives in companies with $1 billion and more in revenue. Respondents operate in a range of industries from all global regions.

Roughly 69% of respondents believe their companies will increase cybersecurity spending in 2022. Twenty-six percent anticipate a double-digit rise.

PwC’s research underlines how secure ecosystems depend heavily on collaborators and the need for public-private cooperation.

Many companies — startups and established firms — are producing sophisticated tools to combat cyber threats.

CB Insights’ “State of Cybersecurity Q1 22 Report” addresses global investments in cybersecurity businesses. According to the report, investments declined 32% in Q2 2022 from the previous quarter but were higher than in the same quarter in 2021.

Per CB Insights, the number of global cybersecurity unicorns — private companies valued at $1 billion or more — rose to 65 in the first quarter of 2022, roughly double from the end of Q1 2021.