Ecommerce Product Releases: December 18, 2022

Here is a list of product releases and updates for mid-December from companies that offer services to online merchants. There are updates on enterprise development tools, WooCommerce, product returns, B2B payments, small business marketing, and more.

GoDaddy releases managed WooCommerce platform. GoDaddy’s new multichannel commerce platform streamlines operating a WordPress store and houses tools to sell online, in person, and across popular marketplaces and social media. The new platform includes more than 25 premium extensions offering small businesses and developers flexibility and enhanced functionality at no extra cost.

BigCommerce releases StagingPro for enterprise merchants and developers. BigCommerce’s new StagingPro provides an easy-to-use environment for merchants, agencies, and third-party developers to create one or more replica sandbox stores without reproducing and duplicating work in a production environment. Teams can now manage, build, test, and run multiple projects simultaneously and deploy projects on time.

Codisto’s new API integration to boost eBay sales for Shopify merchants. Codisto, a global player in omnichannel catalog management, has announced expanded API support to synchronize product information from Shopify to eBay. The release follows eBay’s announcement earlier this year, stating it would discontinue its Shopify connector on December 31, 2022.

FedEx to launch Consolidated Returns in 2023. FedEx has announced the launch in the U.S. of Consolidated Returns, a low-priced ecommerce returns option. The expansion, which will start in early 2023, will be a part of the supply chain services offered by FedEx Logistics and FedEx Office. Shoppers who purchased from participating merchants can drop off items they wish to return — no box or label required — at approximately 2,000 FedEx Office locations. FedEx will then consolidate the items with returns from other merchants, saving materials and space.

SheerID partners with Worldpay from FIS. SheerID, a player in identity marketing, has joined forces with Worldpay from FIS, a global provider of financial services technology. The partnership will enable thousands of merchants on the Worldpay platform to provide segmented discounts and offers to consumer communities such as students, military personnel, teachers, healthcare workers, and more. SheerID is powered by a digital verification engine with access to 20,000 authoritative data sources worldwide that can instantly verify eligible consumers for exclusive segmented offers.

Amazon launches Inspire app. Inspire is Amazon’s new in-app product feed with shoppable photos and videos personalized to each individual’s interests. Users can find new products in just a few taps, get tailored inspiration on what to buy, and then shop for those items on Amazon. Merchants enrolled in Brand Registry with an active brand store can use their brand post photos for Inspire.

Tailwind announces the launch of Copilot, a marketing tool for small businesses. Tailwind, a marketing platform, has announced the launch of Copilot, a customized marketing plan creation tool. Copilot marketing plans integrate with the social and email management tools currently available on all Tailwind subscription plans, including the free version. Tailwind’s users can now generate a personalized marketing plan based on their business type, available time, and other factors.

ShipStation and Constant Contact announce partnership. ShipStation, a cloud-based ecommerce shipping software, has announced a partnership with Constant Contact, the email marketing platform. ShipStation merchants can now connect directly to Constant Contact to sync and import customer information. When they connect their ShipStation account to Constant Contact, merchants can send customers personalized emails based on purchase activity, taking advantage of Constant Contact’s tools to customize and automate outreach.

MarketTime announces partnership with Balance for B2B payments. MarketTime, a provider of business-to-business ecommerce tools, has announced its payments service will be powered by Balance, a B2B payments company. The partnership will support MarketTime’s mtPay, a new integrated payment processing and credit terms service. With mtPay, suppliers can receive payment as soon as the next day after shipping.

Maergo raises $20 million to transform ecommerce shipping and delivery. Maergo — previously called X Delivery — a U.S. shipping carrier serving retailers and direct-to-consumer brands with faster, greener shipping, has announced a $20 million seed round. The investment follows a year of product development, team growth, and sales progress with the addition of customers such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Allbirds, Chubbies, and Buck Mason. Lead investors include Deep Lake Capital and ACR Strategic Credit.

Pack closes $3 million in seed financing to help growing ecommerce brands. Headless commerce service provider Pack has announced $3 million in seed funding led by Norwest Venture Partners, with participation from returning investor Alpaca and new investor Vanterra Ventures. The financing will enable continued company growth, focusing on engineering, product, design, and go-to-market initiatives in the headless commerce space.