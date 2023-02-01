Ecommerce Product Releases: February 1, 2023

Here is a list of product releases and updates for late January from companies that offer services to online merchants. There are updates on digital wallets, in-video search, shipping, search engine optimization, headless development, omnichannel fulfillment, and more.

New-Seller Savings launches on Walmart Marketplace. Walmart is giving new sellers an extra boost to get their products in front of customers. “New-Seller Savings” is designed to make selling on Walmart Marketplace simple, seamless, and rewarding. The limited-time offer grants new U.S.-based sellers up to a 25% commission rate reduction for 90 days for exclusive tools and services, including Walmart Fulfillment Services, Sponsored Search advertising, and Repricer. New Marketplace sellers are automatically enrolled in the Walmart Ad Center for step-by-step guidance on Sponsored Search campaigns.

Veho and Shipium partner on ecommerce delivery. Veho, a package delivery company, has partnered with Shipium, a shipping platform for ecommerce retailers. The partnership empowers brands to improve the post-purchase customer experience by providing accurate delivery options at purchase and reliable, next-day delivery — all at a competitive price. Shipium offers fast and accurate delivery promises during the buying experience, while Veho ensures consistent next-day delivery via its tech-powered logistics platform and marketplace of crowdsourced drivers.

Extensiv launches Hub to connect brands, warehouses, 3PLs. Extensiv, a provider of omnichannel software for warehouse, inventory, and order management, has announced the launch of Extensiv Hub, an omnichannel fulfillment platform that centralizes info for brands and third-party logistics providers. Following Extensiv’s acquisitions of CartRover, Skubana, and Scout Software, Hub combines those products with integrated warehouse, inventory, and order management, bringing together Extensiv’s 3PL Warehouse Manager, Network Manager, Order Manager, Integration Manager, and Fulfillment Marketplace.

Tapcart launches low-code products to expand mobile app customization. Tapcart, a mobile app platform for brands on Shopify, has launched Custom Blocks, a low-code product that allows merchants and developers to design, build, and customize mobile apps. The addition will help enterprise merchants extend Tapcart’s base functionality. Custom Blocks uses web principles such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript to deliver a low-code option for sellers to expand the look, feel, and functionality of their mobile storefront. Users can deploy and edit Custom Blocks in real-time.

ThriveCart secures a $35 million investment. ThriveCart, a leader in small-business shopping cart, sales funnel, and course-creation technology, has announced a $35 million investment from LTV SaaS Growth Fund. ThriveCart also named ecommerce veteran Kevin McKeand as CEO. Founder Josh Bartlett will continue to drive product innovation. ThriveCart will invest in its technology and personnel to tap into the creator economy. Plans include tools to set up taxes, payments, subscriptions, coupons, marketing campaigns, and affiliate management programs.

Blue Wheel and Retail Bloom form an omnichannel commerce agency. Blue Wheel, a digital commerce agency, and Retail Bloom, a marketplace consultancy, have announced their merger under the name of Blue Wheel. With the financial backing of Longshore Capital Partners, a private equity group out of Chicago, the new partnership enhances Blue Wheel’s range of services and breadth of experience across the omnichannel landscape. Blue Wheel now has over $1 billion in ecommerce client revenue under management. The company will continue to focus on hiring in the Detroit area while maintaining its team across 15 states.

Commercetools launches Frontend for composable storefronts. Commercetools, a provider of composable commerce — combining software components into a single app — has launched Frontend, a SaaS platform to deliver websites and applications. With its extensive ready-to-use APIs, Frontend helps businesses gain the advantages of headless commerce, such as extensive customization and scalability, without sacrificing time to market. Paired with Commercetools’ Composable Commerce, Frontend gives brands and retailers the ability to deliver digital storefronts quickly and efficiently.

Hero Digital acquires Omnichannel Commerce, a leading Salesforce partner. Hero Digital, a customer experience company, has announced its acquisition of Omnichannel Commerce, a consultancy focused on delivering cross-cloud services in ecommerce and order and subscription management for fast-growth and enterprise brands. Adding Omnichannel Commerce will accelerate Hero Digital’s ability to provide commerce systems powered by Salesforce and others.

Vyrill launches in-video search API to advance video ecommerce. Vyrill, an “in-video” search and intelligence platform, has announced the availability of its video API, which provides fast access to Vyrill’s video intelligence and commerce functionality. The API gives merchants the ability to manage, rate, search, and leverage their video data while accessing Vyrill’s insights and engagement info. With Vyrill’s API, merchants can make every published video searchable, personalize video experiences across the entire shopping journey, and optimize their videos for search engines.

Mapp enhances Shopify Plus plugin to integrate with Mapp Cloud. Mapp, a customer-experience provider, has announced the integration of an enhanced version of its Shopify Plus plugin into Mapp Cloud. By using the improved plugin, marketers can access Shopify’s applications and functions via Mapp Engage, resulting in a new data source. Mapp Cloud’s real-time integration with Shopify Plus now provides an enhanced 360-degree view of customers.

ACI launches Wallet Hub for merchants, accessing 200 digital wallets in 70 countries. ACI Worldwide, a provider of real-time payments software, has announced the launch of Wallet Hub, a network connecting merchants in 70 countries to a single hub for 200 global and regional digital wallets. Merchants can enable Wallet Hub via an API integration with ACI’s payments orchestration platform. ACI Wallet Hub provides merchants access to every leading digital wallet and the ability to deliver native wallet checkout experiences for consumers.

Duda partners with Bridgeline to launch WooRank SEO app. Bridgeline Digital, a cloud-based marketing software provider, has partnered with Duda, a website builder for digital marketing agencies and web professionals, to launch the WooRank SEO app. More than 1 million sites (built on Duda’s platform by over 20,000 agencies and developers) can access the app. With the integration of WooRank, Duda’s client agencies can quickly audit their customers’ organic search rankings in actionable reports, on-page improvement areas, keyword research, rank tracking, and competitor analysis.