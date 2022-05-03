Ecommerce Product Releases: May 3, 2022

Here is a list of product releases and updates for late April from companies that offer services to online merchants. There are updates on augmented reality, international transactions, small business marketing, website builders, insurance for ecommerce merchants, and more.

Ecommerce Product Releases

Snap debuts AR Creation Suite. Snap continues to evolve augmented reality shopping by launching a suite of new offerings for both on and off Snapchat. Snap’s 3D Asset Manager is a web content management platform that makes it easy for businesses to request, approve, and optimize 3D models. AR Image Processing technology allows enterprises to leverage existing product photography and transform it into turnkey AR-ready assets for Snapchat AR try-on Lens experiences. Snap’s new AR Shopping templates allow brands to import assets and create catalog-shopping lenses in minutes. Select apparel, eyewear, and footwear brands can join beauty merchants in building virtual try-on and visualization experiences using their AR-ready assets. Snap is also expanding into surface objects for categories like furniture and handbags, where a new template enables any 3D model to be placed virtually on the floor or tabletop.

Klarna and Global-e expand partnership to Canada. Klarna, an international retail bank, payments, and shopping service, announced its expanded partnership with leading cross-border ecommerce provider Global-e. Merchants selling to Canada via Global-e’s cross-border ecommerce platform, including brands such as Fenty Beauty, Versace, Marc Jacobs, and Marks & Spencer, can now offer consumers Klarna’s flexible payment options. Klarna’s suite of alternative payment solutions, including its interest-free “Pay in 4” service, is now available to retailers selling in Canada via Global-e’s cross-border ecommerce platform. Global-e’s international merchant network can now offer Klarna across 15 core markets.

Amazon introduces Small Business badges. Amazon has begun testing a Small Business badge to help customers identify products from small business brands and artisans in Amazon’s store. It has started testing the Small Business badge on a subset of eligible product detail pages in the U.S. Small businesses are eligible for this badge if they are registered with Brand Registry or participate in the Handmade program. The specific products that receive the badge are small business brands and artisans based in the U.S.

Mirakl acquires Target2Sell. Mirakl, an enterprise marketplace SaaS platform, announced the acquisition of ecommerce personalization vendor Target2Sell, making it easier for customers to discover and purchase the products they want from automatically vetted and curated third-party sellers. Mirakl is releasing new Marketplace Platform capabilities, including new AI-powered product data mapping and customer care intelligence. Mirakl also announced Payout, a tool to simplify the financial complexity of international expansion, scheduled for release in the second half of 2022. Additionally, Mirakl announced FastTrack Onboarding to accelerate the activation of sellers and the integration of their catalogs. With the introduction of One Creditor, Mirakl customers will meet the needs of corporate buyers with a single transaction.

Web.com launches a new ecommerce product. Web.com, a website solutions provider, announced the launch of its new ecommerce platform that simplifies online store building and management, featuring a drag-and-drop website builder, marketplace manager, social media selling, and end-to-end fulfillment. Customers can quickly build an online store with an intuitive builder and sell across social media and top marketplaces like Amazon, eBay, Etsy, and more in a single platform. Product quantities and prices can be updated everywhere merchants sell through the platform’s automated inventory sync technology. For merchants who would like assistance building an online store, Web.com’s Professional Services can help.

Etsy introduces recycled packaging and stickers. Etsy and EcoEnclose are partnering to bring U.S.-based sellers packaging made from 100% recycled materials or certified responsibly sourced paper. Etsy has created a new Etsy-orange sticker to help merchants highlight the decision to reuse packaging. Etsy is working with its planet-friendly packaging partner EcoEnclose to expand the assortment of available packaging sizes. Currently, the packaging products are only available to U.S. sellers.

Eurora Solutions raises $40M for AI system. Eurora Solutions, an artificial intelligence/machine learning-backed (AI/ML) cross-border ecommerce compliance platform, has announced it’s Series A round closure, raising $40 million. Eurora’s proprietary AI-based solution automates tax, compliance, and customs services. The system assigns ecommerce products an appropriate HS code, calculates the applicable VAT and duty amounts and automatically creates electronic declarations for EU duties and taxes via simple API integration. Eurora’s compliance platform can automatically process 5,000 requests per second with up to 96% accuracy. The company will use the funding for geographical expansion in the UK, the U.S., and the Middle East.

Magnetic Mobile launches augmented reality promotions platform. Magnetic Mobile, a loyalty and targeted marketing firm, announced the launch of Charge AR, a solution for incorporating targeted promotional offers into an ecommerce augmented reality experience. With Charge AR, consumers can view a 3D model of a product in their space using their smartphone. They’ll see a 3D animation with the retailer’s chosen marketing message alongside the product. Retailers can use the Charge AR bundle of products and services to tailor the offers delivered in AR to support their business goals and target audiences. The Charge AR platform supports the creation of multiple requests for the same product, allowing for targeting, segmentation, and A/B testing.

Amazon announces AWS Amplify Studio. Amazon Web Services announced the general availability of AWS Amplify Studio, a new visual development environment for creating web application user interfaces (UIs). The feature allows developers to create fully customizable web applications on AWS with minimal coding. Developers can use AWS Amplify Studio to create a UI using a library of prebuilt components (e.g., buttons, newsfeeds, user registration forms). They can also collaborate with user experience (UX) designers and connect their UI to AWS services through a visual interface without writing code. Customers like Neiman Marcus and Orangetheory Fitness use AWS Amplify to configure and deploy AWS services (e.g., database, compute, storage). There are no upfront fees or commitments to use AWS Amplify Studio, and customers only pay for the AWS services used to run their application.

Foxquilt launches ecommerce insurance product. Foxquilt, a provider of customized insurance products for small businesses, announced the launch of a new ecommerce insurance product. Business owners can now secure coverage tailored to their specific needs online and at better prices. Foxquilt’s ecommerce product provides a method specifically designed to help new and existing ecommerce business owners access insurance and fulfill their compliance needs.

Tradeswell launches an app on the Shopify App Store. Tradeswell, an ecommerce operating system that DTC and multichannel brands use for automated insights, has launched a new app in the Shopify App Store. The app aims to make onboarding and integration into the platform seamless for both existing clients who are expanding to Shopify and for Shopify merchants new to the Tradeswell platform. The app store serves as an additional discovery method for DTC brands to identify promotional and partner tools to grow their business.