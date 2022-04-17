Ecommerce Product Releases: April 17, 2022

Here is a list of product releases and updates for mid-April from companies that offer services to online merchants. There are updates on digital goods, social commerce, the metaverse, QR codes, local sales, and selling on Amazon.

Dropbox launches open beta of Shop. Last year, Dropbox Shop launched in private beta. Now it’s available in open beta, letting content creators sell and share their digital content directly from Dropbox. With the new version, sellers can customize their storefront and URLs, embed HTML codes, and add tipping capabilities. Dropbox Shop beta is available to individual users on Basic, Plus, and Professional plans in the U.S. Users on a team account or outside the U.S. can sign up for the waitlist.

WooCommerce and Pinterest announce partnership. WooCommerce, the WordPress ecommerce plugin, and Pinterest, the visual discovery and shopping platform, announced a partnership. The new Pinterest for WooCommerce extension, available in the WooCommerce Marketplace, allows merchants to offer shopping functionality directly from their Pinterest accounts. Merchants can create or connect a Pinterest for Business account and automatically sync their product catalog into browsable Pins. By installing the Pinterest tag, merchants can measure and optimize ad conversions.

Noissue acquires Tapkit. Noissue, a New Zealand-based sustainable packaging supplier, has acquired Tapkit, a provider of tools for building microsites and dynamic QR codes. The acquisition will help integrate Tapkit’s QR code technology into Noissue’s custom sustainable packaging — adding the codes (printed as 2 cm squares) to Noissue’s custom products such as boxes, hang tags, cards, coasters, mailers, and tape. Displaying a dynamic QR code on packaging allows brands to engage, interact with, and educate the customer at the moment of unboxing. The acquisition is Noissue’s first, following a recent $10 million Series A raise led by Felix Capital.

Meta tests new tools in Horizon Worlds. Meta is trying several new tools to enable creators to monetize what they’re building on its Horizon Worlds virtual reality platform. Meta is rolling out a test with a handful of creators to sell virtual items and effects within their worlds. Creators selling items will see a commerce tab and gizmo media player when they’re in create mode, which allows them to add purchasable items. Meta is also testing a Horizon Worlds Creator Bonus program for U.S. participants. Bonuses come in the form of goal-oriented monthly programs where creators are paid based on goal progress at the end of the month.

Momentum Commerce launches Amazon insights platform. Digital retail consultancy Momentum Commerce announced the launch of a platform for Amazon business insights. The platform connects years of Amazon search and product data with Seller Central and Vendor Central information. It also provides brands with progress reports across advertising, inventory, digital shelf, and other business functions. Additionally, users can benchmark metrics against competitors and use research tools to illuminate the “state of play” of various categories on Amazon when investigating product launches.

Parcll announces partnership with EasyPost. Parcll, a global ecommerce logistics provider, and EasyPost, a shipping software provider, announced a partnership that enables domestic U.S. and cross-border shippers to access Parcll’s last-mile delivery services on the EasyPost platform. Merchants can purchase Parcll’s domestic delivery services, including “zone-skipping” and its delivered-duty-paid cross-border last-mile services, via EasyPost.

Syte unveils Discovery Stories. Syte, a retail product discovery platform, announced the launch of Discovery Stories, a mobile-first user interface for product recommendations and discovery experiences on brands’ and retailers’ websites. Discovery Stories provides the look and feel of social media “stories” to improve the customer shopping experience.

Nextdoor launches Ads. Local community platform Nextdoor announced Ads, an expansion of the company’s self-serve campaign management platform for businesses that advertise on Nextdoor. By providing a guided experience, Nextdoor Ads claims to empower brands to build stronger brands with local audiences, turn neighbors into customers, and grow their business through advertising.

Experlogix integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce. Experlogix, a cloud-based CPQ (configure, price, quote) and document automation software, announced an integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce, which helps retailers connect physical and digital stores. The integration will assist customers and resellers to select valid product configurations via an interface that includes dynamic visualizations of up-sells and cross-sell messages. Experlogix CPQ eliminates order and pricing errors, reduces product returns, and provides a self-service shopping experience.

Oriient partners with Google Cloud. Oriient, an indoor location service, is partnering with Google Cloud to create a joint in-store navigation and proximity marketing offering. Oriient will live within Google Cloud’s integrated package service and be available on the Google Cloud Marketplace. Indoor location services enhance the brick-and-mortar shopping experience by giving stores more visibility to consumers while creating digital touchpoints.