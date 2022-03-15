Ecommerce Product Releases: March 15, 2022

Here is a list of product releases and updates for mid-March from companies that offer services to online merchants. There are updates on social commerce, integrated shipping, video production, virtual fitting, affiliate programs, new seller incentives, and more.

Got an ecommerce product release? Email releases@practicalecommerce.com.

Ecommerce Product Releases

Twitter launches Shops. Merchants can now handpick up to 50 products to showcase on Twitter using Shops. The feature is free to use and gives consumers the chance to view products from the profiles of their favorite brands.

With Twitter Shops enabled, users will see a “View shop” button above tweets. Tapping the button opens the merchant’s shop to browse items. To purchase, click on the product to open an in-app browser to check out on the merchant’s website.

“Shippo for Platforms” launches; partners with Shopify. Shippo, an ecommerce shipping software provider, announced its integration with Shopify via the new “Shippo for Platforms” API.

Shopify will leverage Shippo to enable Shopify Shipping in select European markets, which merchants can access directly from the Shopify admin. The integration provides a global carrier network and rates, turnkey end-user experience, and easy-to-integrate shipping infrastructure.

WeVideo integrates with Meta Business Suite. WeVideo, a cloud-based collaborative video platform, revealed a new integration with Meta Business Suite to help businesses publish content on Facebook and Instagram.

WeVideo’s integration allows instant one-click video export directly to the Meta Media Library. Users will no longer need to wait for videos to finish rendering in WeVideo before uploading to Meta. Agencies with multiple Meta accounts can select which ones to export from WeVideo.

FedEx launches a second E-Commerce Learning Lab. The newest FedEx E-Commerce Learning Lab — from Accion Opportunity Fund, a financial support system, and FedEx — helps diverse small business owners build or expand their ecommerce operations. The program aims to assist businesses in the wake of the pandemic, focusing on women, and entrepreneurs of color.

The four-month program includes ecommerce courses and workshops, coaching from industry experts, networking with fellow entrepreneurs, and more — all through summer 2022 — and a $2,000 grant. Applications are open through April 1, 2022.

Amazon launches New Seller Incentives program. Amazon launched a New Seller Incentives program, offering over $50,000 in potential benefits to each participant.

Eligible new sellers who enroll in the Amazon Brand Registry can get 5% bonuses on up to $1,000,000 in branded sales (up to $50,000 in bonuses), free Vine enrollment for one product to kickstart product reviews ($200 value), and up to 2,000 free Transparency codes to protect products against counterfeits ($100 value). Participating sellers can also receive 90 days of free storage for 50 units and additional services from Fulfillment by Amazon. Out-of-country sellers take $200 off fulfillment fees using Amazon Global Logistics.

Walmart launches virtual fitting room technology. Following its acquisition last year of Zeekit, a virtual fitting room platform, Walmart is rolling out the Zeekit technology to users of the Walmart app and Walmart.com, starting with the Choose My Model experience. Zeekit allows customers to select from 50 models: 5’2″ to 6’0″, XS to XXXL, and various skin tones.

Walmart says it will expand model options for a broader range of sizes, skin tones, and hair colors. Shoppers will see a prompt if an item is part of the Zeekit experience.

Goodscast launches a video shopping marketplace. Goodscast, a shopping discovery marketplace, launched a new mobile app to buy and sell items using video.

Sellers can quickly capture and show items from different angles. Buyers and sellers can like, comment, tag, and follow their friends, share listings, favorite sellers, and gain followers. Goodscast protects buyers and sellers by processing all payments within the app, holding from sellers payments until the buyer receives the product as described.

Yotpo is accepting applications for brand incubator program. Yotpo, an ecommerce marketing platform, has announced a call for applications through March 31 for its Yotpo Grow brand incubator program.

Yotpo Grow aims to help accelerate small businesses in under-represented communities. The program will select 10 Black-owned brands to receive throughout 2022 (i) marketing solutions for customer advocacy, engagement, and retention, (ii) a dedicated customer success manager, (iii) and access to events, workshops, and marketing opportunities.

WeCommerce completes acquisition of KnoCommerce. WeCommerce Holdings Ltd., a provider of ecommerce enablement software and tools, has acquired Kno Technologies Inc., an ecommerce survey and insights provider that enables merchants to capture customer data.

KnoCommerce helps merchants build owned customer data and attribute leads to any channel, nurturing them throughout the discovery, conversion, and retention lifecycle through embeddable surveys and response-driven actions coupled with deep integrations.

Shoplazza launches partner program. Shoplazza, a SaaS shopping cart company, has launched a new partner program for developers and affiliates.

The Developer Program offers guidance for app and theme creation on Shoplazza. Developers generate revenue through monthly subscriptions and annual and one-time purchases of the services or store themes. The Affiliate Program invites anyone — qualified influencers, digital marketers, educators, content creators — who educates and converts audiences to earn commissions from referrals.

BigCommerce reveals winners of its 2021 Partner Awards. BigCommerce’s annual awards program recognizes top-performing partners among its global network of more than 2,800 agency and technology collaborators. This year’s winners are honored for their outstanding commitment to providing BigCommerce merchants with superior technology and service.

The 2021 awards featured 17 categories across the (i) Americas, (ii) Asia-Pacific, and (iii) Europe, Middle East, and Africa. A panel of BigCommerce employees and executives evaluated each applicant and awarded one winner for each category based on accomplishments and geographic area.