Charts: Future of B2B Events

Emerald, a U.S. producer of B2B tradeshows, events, and conferences, recently issued the findings of a research study titled “B2B Events Industry Outlook 2022” (PDF).

Emerald surveyed more than 1,000 B2B event planners, vendors, and attendees in the U.S. and Canada to learn how events are impacting businesses post-Covid.

According to the survey results, while in-person events remain important, there’s an increasing demand for virtual and digital services. The study shows that these digital products, once considered optional and complementary, are now regarded as core components.

All surveyed groups considered meetups, networking opportunities, and webinars as their preferred experiences from live-event organizers.

The surveyed groups indicated “live streaming” and “mobile access to live events” as their most important virtual offerings.

The study shows that 84% of attendees and 67% of vendors want event organizers to help facilitate ecommerce transactions. All respondents desire content experiences and engagement opportunities that go beyond in-person events.

According to a May 2021 Statista survey of B2B event marketers, 51% of respondents said the most important goal for their events was customer engagement, followed by revenue growth, product awareness, and sales pipeline growth.