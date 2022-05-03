Use Revue for Twitter Content Marketing

On Monday, April 25, 2022, Twitter’s board announced it had agreed to accept a purchase offer of $44 billion from Elon Musk. This agreement focused significant attention on the social media platform, giving content marketers reason to try out Twitter’s editorial newsletter service, “Revue.”

Opportunities with Revue

Twitter purchased Revue back in early 2021 and now allows anyone with a Twitter account to create an editorial newsletter.

The fundamental advantage of this service is that Twitter will help promote the newsletter directly on the user’s Twitter profile. For example, Creator Jay Clouse shares his Creative Companion Newsletter on his profile, exposing it to more than 14,000 followers.

Suppose a business or creator has developed a strong Twitter following. In that case, it can transfer those followers to an email list via a Revue newsletter subscription.

Content Marketing

Marketers might find that the Revue feature is an excellent way to attract and engage potential customers.

The service can bring lots of traffic back to the marketer’s website and provide a measurable return on investment for social media marketing.

Here is a scenario.

Imagine you have a DTC brand selling workout equipment. Your products are kettlebells, exercise maces, and dumbbells. Over the past couple of years, your company has garnered a significant following on Twitter, so you launch a “Fitness this week” editorial newsletter using Revue.

You promote the newsletter on your company’s Twitter profile, and soon a couple of thousand folks have signed up.

You then send subscribers a fitness and nutrition advice newsletter linked to your blog and featured products each week.

Using Revue is free, and with handy automation on Zapier, you can add subscribers to your usual email marketing service.

Revue also provides the editorial, and ActiveCampaign, Klaviyo, Mailchimp, ConvertKit, or MailUp give full email marketing options.

Creator Engagement

Content creators, who are the force driving the creator economy, can also use Revue.

Once again, the key benefit is the ability to promote newsletter subscriptions directly on a Twitter profile. But for creators, there is also the option to sell a paid newsletter.

In this scenario, the creator limits access to some or all of the newsletter broadcasts, asking subscribers to pay for premium content. Revue takes a cut and manages payment processing. The premium option is similar to other newsletter services, such as Substack.

Additionally, a creator could use Revue to grow an audience directly, promote products or courses, or market other channels.

Set Up Revue

Let’s look at how to set up a Revue account.

While it is possible to sign up with an email address, using an existing Twitter profile is straightforward.

You will need to authorize Revue like any other app connection. Interestingly, although Twitter bought and integrated Revue, it uses its normal app authorization process.

Next, you will set up a profile and name your newsletter. This process generally takes less than five minutes.

Next, Revue will drop you directly into its simple, inline editor.

The editor lets you pull in content from Twitter, Facebook, Medium, or an RSS feed. You can also embed links or videos.

Users can make minor style changes in the account settings section. However, the purpose behind Revue is to create editorial newsletters with very few customization options.

Connect

Regarding customization and features, Revue was not a full-fledged email marketing replacement at the time of writing. For example, it had no form of email automation. Hence, you will want to connect Revue to your primary email tool.

For most marketers and creators, the primary goal will be to share subscribers with an email marketing platform. The connection should add subscribers to your email marketing tool when someone signs up via Revue and remove anyone who unsubscribes.

It is worth mentioning that connecting to Zapier will require a Revue API Key. This key should be at the bottom of the Integrations page in a Revue account, but it may also be necessary to request the key via chat.

While it may be tempting to bypass Revue altogether and add subscribers to an email service provider, consider using Revue to add folks to a list.

Promote the Newsletter

Now for the best part. Add the newsletter subscription form to a Twitter profile. In Revue, click the profile image in the upper right, select “Account Settings,” and then “Integrations.” Find the Twitter integration and click “Settings.”

Click the checkbox and save. Just like that, your Twitter profile is ready to promote your newsletter.

It will take about five minutes before the newsletter subscription form appears on the associated Twitter profile.

For Twitter users, the subscription process takes two clicks. The email address associated with an individual’s Twitter account is the address passed to Revue as a subscriber.