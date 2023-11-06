Ecommerce Product Releases: Nov. 6, 2023

Here’s a rundown of new product releases and updates from companies offering services to ecommerce and omnichannel merchants. There are updates on same-day deliveries, customer intelligence tools, conversational commerce, financing for ecommerce businesses, payment options, and ecommerce tools for the holidays.

Product Releases: November 6

Craft Retailer Michaels launches MakerPlace, a marketplace. Michaels, a retailer of craft and creative supplies, has launched its online marketplace, MakerPlace by Michaels. According to Michaels, at launch MakerPlace sellers have listed hundreds of thousands of SKUs alongside classes and how-tos for beginners, hobbyists, and aspiring professionals. MakerPlace offers sellers Basic and Professional membership tiers, as well as multiple shipping options. The launch follows a three-month beta test.

Google releases SMB features to help merchants with the holiday season. Merchants on Google can now identify themselves with a small business attribute on Search and Google Maps. Small merchants using Merchant Center or Business Profile, including those using the Google and YouTube apps on Shopify, can add the attribute to their account. Google is also rolling out Product Studio to all Merchant Center Next users, including a scene generation feature, which uses a text-to-image generative AI model to place products into any creative setting.

Walmart Canada introduces buy-now pay-later payment option. Walmart Canada customers can now choose an interest-free buy-now, pay-later option powered by Klarna when shopping on Walmart.ca and through the Walmart Canada and Klarna mobile apps. Purchases can be split into four manageable, interest-free payments over six weeks. Orders between $50 and $4000 are eligible, with some restrictions.

Miva, Inc. releases update of its ecommerce platform. Miva, Inc., an ecommerce software and service provider for midsize and enterprise merchants, has released version 10.08 of its platform. The update includes version branching to manage changes without impacting previous work or live pages, security protection with decision manager support for CyberSource payments, additional API support, enhanced personally identifiable information security, and additions to coupons and payments.

UPS rolls out a hyperlocal delivery service. UPS has launched Hyperlocal to provide select customers with a fast, next-day delivery option within a metropolitan service area. The next-day delivery option will help UPS capture “profitable B2B and B2C volume.” According to a source, UPS can use its assets, such as Roadie, a crowdsourced delivery platform, and Ware2Go, where small to midsize businesses can find available warehouse space, to transform the local experience into same-day delivery.

Intuit QuickBooks introduces ecommerce management for product-based businesses. Intuit has announced the availability of ecommerce features for QuickBooks Online to help small businesses manage inventory across sales channels from a central platform. The features sync data and automate invoicing across sales channels, including Shopify, Amazon, and eBay, to QuickBooks Online. Identify top-performing products, get notified when inventory is low, and manage stock adjustments individually or in bulk. Track costs and leverage reports to understand profitability.

Oro adds AI capabilities to flagship OroCommerce platform for B2B. Oro, a B2B ecommerce provider, has launched two AI capabilities for its platform: product recommendations with rules-based automation and intelligent real-time customer segmentation. The release also includes a new product information engine, integrating generative AI capabilities with existing PIM assets and other product information — all to create and deliver original product content as needed.

Conversational commerce platform Connectly raises $7.85 million. Connectly, a developer of conversational commerce, has announced its $7.85 million Series A investment led by Volpe Capital, with participation from RX Ventures and Saurabh Gupta. Founded by industry veterans from Facebook, Google, Uber, and NASA and backed initially by Unusual Ventures, Connectly uses proprietary AI models to automate how businesses communicate with customers and sell their products.

TikTik announces integration for advertisers using Salesforce Marketing Cloud. TikTok has unveiled a lead generation integration for Salesforce Marketing Cloud. The no-code integration enables TikTok advertisers to transfer leads directly to Salesforce Marketing Cloud, a platform for companies to deliver personalized and relevant experiences across touchpoints with AI and first-party data. Leads captured on TikTok sync to Salesforce Marketing Cloud in real-time. Sales and marketing teams can instantly access leads in Salesforce Marketing Cloud for prompt follow-up and personalized engagement.

Viably secures $50 million for financing to Amazon sellers. ​​Viably, a financing provider for ecommerce businesses, has announced the launch of Viably Wholesaler Accelerator, a tailored working capital product to help wholesalers fund and operate their business on Amazon. This product is powered by a $50 million debt financing facility from Viola Credit.

Amazon Business adds Affirm as its first buy now, pay later option at checkout. Amazon and Affirm announced an expanded partnership that makes Affirm the first pay-over-time option available at checkout on Amazon Business. Customers can split the total cost of eligible purchases and pay over time with Affirm without late or hidden fees. Small business owners will receive an instant credit decision and can select from customized pay-over-time options of three to 48 months.

HubSpot to acquire B2B intelligence provider Clearbit. HubSpot has agreed to acquire Clearbit, a B2B data provider. Per HubSpot, the acquisition of Clearbit will bring rich data into HubSpot’s system of record, from tracking website visits to monitoring a company’s news announcements. HubSpot can provide front-office teams comprehensive context about their customers and prospects to identify best-fit customers and purchase intent.