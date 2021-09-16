Ecommerce Product Releases: September 16, 2021

Here is a list of product releases and updates for mid-September from companies that offer services to online merchants. There are updates on team productivity tools, small business financing, subscription sales, logistics, and managing campaigns on Amazon.

Ecommerce Product Releases

Alibaba launches new services, support, grants for U.S. SMBs. Alibaba is launching Dropshipping Solutions, platform tools, and a $500,000 grants program to support new and existing small-to-midsize ecommerce businesses. The new dropshipping services provide access to thousands of global suppliers and more than 1 million products at wholesale prices. With a new Alibaba app available on the Shopify App Store and a WooCommerce extension, online retailers can add new products in just a few clicks for free from vetted dropshipping suppliers.

FedEx and Salesforce partner on shipping, ecommerce, supply chain management. FedEx and Salesforce announced a new, multi-year partnership that integrates Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Salesforce Order Management with FedEx and its subsidiary ecommerce platform, ShopRunner. Through this partnership, companies can leverage next-generation intelligent supply chain and fulfillment capabilities to optimize their ecommerce operations, with the first combined offering coming in the spring of 2022.

Channable launches global Amazon repricer. Channable, an ecommerce, feed management, and pay-per-click automation service, has released its Amazon Repricer, enabling marketers, brands, and retailers to compete using real-time pricing. Channable’s rule-based repricer is integrated into the Amazon Marketplace, eliminating the need for manual price adjustments while providing sellers control of pricing strategies.

Digital River and Chargify enhance B2B SaaS subscription capabilities with new partnership. Digital River, a global commerce enabler, has announced a new integration with Chargify, a billing and subscription management service for B2B SaaS companies. Digital River’s technology is natively integrated into the Chargify platform, enabling Chargify clients to manage payments, taxes, and compliance requirements so companies can quickly and confidently enter new markets. The result is an all-in-one ecommerce offering that enhances Chargify’s subscription capabilities while eliminating complexity and risk for its clients.

Linc’s customer experience automation now integrates with Gladly. Linc’s CX automation is now integrated with Gladly’s all-in-one customer service platform to help brands deliver a more personalized customer experience. With the integration of Linc, Gladly’s retailers and brands have streamlined access to Linc’s CX automation platform, which rapidly resolves complex ecommerce use cases through pre-built and extensible digital workers. Gladly’s platform eliminates antiquated ticketing systems, drives person-to-person issue resolution, manages conversations across all channels, and natively provides capabilities to deliver personalized customer service.

Whiplash acquires Enlinx, expanding its Intermountain West presence. Whiplash, an omnichannel fulfillment provider, has announced the acquisition of Enlinx, a fulfillment company in Salt Lake City. The purchase gives Whiplash a presence in a strategic Western U.S. fulfillment region in the face of accelerated demand for direct-to-consumer ecommerce and omnichannel services. The Enlinx acquisition strengthens Whiplash’s position as a partner for emerging and established retailers and brands, in line with its long-term plan to grow its national footprint while advancing its shipping and distribution capabilities.

Adobe announces Payment Services for Adobe Commerce. Adobe has announced the availability of Payment Services for the Adobe Commerce platform, which serves B2B, D2C, and hybrid companies. By integrating Payment Services to their digital storefronts, Adobe merchants can access an integrated payment platform and manage it from their Adobe Commerce admin. Payment Services for Adobe Commerce will be powered by PayPal and available by the end of the year.

Duda acquires Snipcart to boost ecommerce capabilities. Duda, a web building platform for agencies and SaaS companies, has acquired Snipcart, which allows businesses to add a shopping cart to any website. The acquisition will benefit existing Snipcart customers as Duda plans to invest heavily in the team as well as capabilities and features to the core Snipcart platform. Snipcart and Duda will continue offering their products independently.

Shopistry teams with Square, bringing headless commerce to merchants across channels. Shopistry, a headless commerce platform for digital-first brands, has announced a new integration with Square, enabling merchants to launch custom commerce experiences, including web stores and mobile apps, integrated with Square Online and Square Payments. Shopistry’s flexible and modular integration with Square allows merchants to reconcile inventory and sales data in one place, sync products automatically, and have purchases automatically updated in the Square interface.

Klarna and Global-e expand international partnership. Klarna, a global retail bank, payments, and shopping service, and Global-e, a cross-border ecommerce platform, have announced an expanded partnership to offer flexible payment options to consumers across the U.S., U.K., France, Spain, Italy, and Australia. Klarna’s payment services will now be available on Global-e’s cross-border ecommerce platform. The expansion follows Global-e and Klarna’s partnership in 2017 across The Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Belgium, and Austria. Global-e’s merchants include Marks & Spencer, Forever21, La Perla, and Hugo Boss.

Mercari partners with Zip to sell secondhand goods. Mercari, an online marketplace to shop and sell used items, has announced its partnership with digital payments provider Zip Co. (formerly Quadpay), offering customers a more accessible way to shop secondhand with the option to buy now, pay later. By selecting Zip at checkout, Mercari shoppers will now have access to Zip’s four-payment installment option. Mercari customers who sell on the platform will receive full proceeds for items sold regardless of whether a shopper ultimately pays.

Goodcall lands $4 million in funding and a Yelp partnership to answer merchant calls. Goodcall has released its free cloud-based conversational platform that leverages artificial intelligence to manage incoming customer calls and boost customer service for businesses of all sizes. The company has launched with $4 million in seed funding and a partnership with Yelp and its database of local businesses. Goodcall offers three options to businesses: (i) a freemium service for businesses with a single phone line, (ii) a Pro plan for five locations and five staff members at $19 per month, and (iii) a Premium plan with unlimited locations and staff for $49 per month.

Yotpo and Shopify enter a multi-year platform partnership. Yotpo, an ecommerce marketing platform, has announced a multi-year partnership with Shopify. Supported by a strategic investment in Yotpo by Shopify, the partnership will help accelerate Yotpo’s growth and product development, as one of the early launch partners for new Shopify development features. The two companies will develop shopping experiences that are seamlessly connected between touchpoints and improve the one-to-one relationship between merchants and customers.

Prive raises $1.7 million for configurable ecommerce subscription platform. Prive, an ecommerce subscriptions platform founded by ex-Uber product managers, has announced a $1.7 million capital raise to launch a subscriptions platform for D2C brands. Prive allows sellers to set up sustainable recurring revenue in minutes and provides shoppers with a seamless purchase and management experience. Prive facilitates configurable subscriptions alongside personalized incentives and actionable analytics. Prive selects the right products to be replenished, at the right cadence, with the right offer for shoppers. The round was led by Xfund and Bling Capital, with participation from Defy Partners, Halogen Ventures, Base Case Capital, and current senior Uber executives.