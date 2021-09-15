Influencer Marketing Part 6: Pitching

Prospective influencers likely know little about your company or its products. They’re not necessarily interested in promoting. You have to pitch them.

Welcome to “Part 6” of my influencer marketing series. I’ve addressed what it is, why use it, setting goals, picking the best channels, and targeting the right influencers. Once targeted, influencers typically need convincing.

A Good Pitch

An effective influencer pitch consists of two primary components.

Upfront value. Focus on the value you provide to the prospective influencer. Product, cash, commission — whatever the value, convey early in the pitch. Make sure the compensation aligns with the influencer’s worth to your business. My firm recently surveyed merchants and influencers and found that a range of $0.01 to $0.02 per follower is sufficient. (Roughly $500 to $1,000 for an influencer with 50,000 followers.) However, compensation demands increase dramatically for so-called macro-influencers — celebrities with millions of followers.

Convert and close. Simple pitches are typically the best. Be clear and concise in your offer to influencers and in what you expect in return. In my experience, Pitches are often convoluted with unclear objectives and expectations. Succinctly explain your goal and the influencer’s role.

Minimize the steps to close in a clear, obvious manner. If you need to schedule a phone call with the influencer, provide a calendar link. If you require a completed form or additional info, make it easy to accomplish.

Test Everything

What happens if you pitch and no one responds, or you pitch and everyone responds? Giving away too much value is as easy as not offering enough. Testing can help.

No responses. First, double-check your email. Rule out technical problems, modify your subject line, and alter the greeting. If you’ve modified your subject line and greeting, drastically change your message and offer. Consider increasing the value and toning down expectations.

Responses with no accepts are almost always due to a low-value offer. You have the attention, but not the acceptance. You need to increase the value. If you are limited on the value or have already increased it, ask for less work in return. Consider requiring fewer hoops for the prospective influencer to work through. Make the pitch too good to turn down.

Everyone accepts. If all influencers accept, or nearly all, narrow the candidates by audience size and niche. If all targets are appropriate, reduce the offer, perhaps by lessening the value of follow-up campaigns. A 100% acceptance rate indicates too much value. If all candidates are suitable and you’ve already reduced the value, ask for more work. Test this by gradually increasing until you receive pushback.