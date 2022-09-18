Ecommerce Product Releases: September 18, 2022

Here is a list of product releases and updates for mid-September from companies that offer services to online merchants. There are updates on live shopping, email marketing, warehousing and distribution, sustainable last-mile logistics, ecommerce platforms, and cryptocurrency payment options.

Got an ecommerce product release? Email releases@practicalecommerce.com.

Ecommerce Product Releases

Bluehost launches new commerce capabilities for WordPress. Bluehost, a WordPress hosting provider, has launched new capabilities for starting an online store. The all-new offering will simplify using WordPress for ecommerce by integrating YITH WooCommerce plugins. Merchants can then accept payments, sell across marketplaces, schedule calendar appointments, ship customer orders, print labels, and add advanced features such as gift cards, wish lists, customer account pages, and more.

Amazon announces a new service for supply chain challenges. Continuing its multi-year investment in warehousing and distribution, Amazon has introduced a feature that enables sellers to use new, purpose-built facilities for bulk inventory storage and automated distribution. Amazon Warehousing & Distribution is a pay-as-you-go service, designed for inventory management, supply chain challenges, and operational efficiencies.

BigCommerce expands the crypto ecosystem with BitPay and CoinPayments. BigCommerce has announced strategic partnerships with cryptocurrency players BitPay and CoinPayments. BitPay allows sellers to accept a variety of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Shiba Inu, Wrapped Bitcoin, Litecoin, XRP, and five U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoins. CoinPayments allows merchants to accept real-time global payments from over 100 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin, with a low processing fee of 0.5%.

GoBolt launches same-day and next-day sustainable parcel delivery. GoBolt, an eco-conscious, first-party supply chain network, has launched a small-parcel delivery service in Canada and the U.S. — powered by an electric vehicle fleet in partnership with EcoCart, a sustainability technology company. With its expansion into small-parcel delivery, GoBolt will now pick up, consolidate, sort, and deliver ecommerce brands’ smaller packages. Further, GoBolt will offer same-day and next-day shipping in metro-service areas, optional contactless delivery, and delivery tracking through SMS and a truck tracking app.

Amazon launches free email marketing capabilities for sellers. Amazon has introduced new capabilities in its Customer Engagement tool to help sellers increase email marketing reach at no cost. Sellers can now expand beyond brand followers when sending marketing emails to their most loyal buyers. Amazon Tailored Audiences allows sellers to monitor the impact of their email marketing campaigns with performance and reporting metrics, such as open rate, click-through rates, emails delivered, opt-out rates, sales, and conversion. Tailored Audiences is currently in beta. Amazon plans to make it available to all U.S. sellers in early 2023.

Threedium and SharpEnd partner to get consumer brands metaverse ready. U.K.-based Threedium and SharpEnd have joined forces to enable brands to offer “metaverse ready” connected experiences. Among these experiences will be the ability to unlock digital twins of physical products with a simple tap or scan of integrated QR codes or NFC tags as well as the ability to tokenize products and activate storytelling in 3D or augmented reality.

Bambuser launches global live shopping. Bambuser, a live-streaming provider, has introduced Bambuser Plus, a unit dedicated to supporting retailers in all aspects of live shopping. Bambuser Plus includes integrated retail strategy, creative and production, influencer marketing, education, and training services.

Amazon introduces marketing features to help sellers using Buy with Prime. Amazon has announced new marketing features that enable direct-to-consumer sellers reach engaged shoppers and help drive sales on their own sites. Amazon is piloting the capabilities as part of Buy with Prime, a new program that enables sellers to offer Prime shopping benefits to shoppers off Amazon. Participating sellers can showcase their DTC products with a new Buy with Prime page on their own store or a customizable storefront on Amazon. Sellers can then direct shoppers to those DTC products using customizable ads called Sponsored Brands. Sellers receive a Buy with Prime badge to feature in their marketing.

Wix introduces tools to manage creator portfolios. The new Wix Portfolio is a product for designers, artists, photographers, and other creators to showcase their work. With various customizable layouts tailored to multiple industries and professions, creators can match the look and feel of their brand in a straightforward and structured way, allowing them to get their work online quickly. The feature also accommodates project collections, enabling easy navigation for more extensive portfolios.

Bright Data launches “Insights” tool with the acquisition of Market Beyond. Bright Data has acquired ecommerce insights provider Market Beyond, adding digital shelf analytics to its data offerings via a new division, Bright Insights. This tool will provide retail brands, marketplaces, and manufacturers the ability to gain quality, reliable web data and critical business insights in one place. Brands can then create strategies based on those data insights to enhance performance.

Ecommerce platform Logicbroker releases B2B offerings. Logicbroker, a curated marketplace and drop-ship ecommerce platform, has announced the release of its B2B product suite. Logicbroker’s B2B offerings center around supply chain visibility and marketplace and drop-ship capabilities. The company’s B2B marketplace and drop ship product focus on frontend order-tracking automation. Logicbroker’s cloud-based platform handles insights into inventory availability, price stratification, shipments, vendor performance, and more.