Ecommerce Product Releases: August 31, 2022

Here is a list of product releases and updates for late August from companies that offer services to online merchants. There are updates on creator partnerships, affiliate marketing, promotional campaigns, social commerce, shoppable video, user testing, and last-mile logistics.

Shopify launches Collabs. Shopify has launched Collabs, making it simple for creators to monetize while giving merchants a new sales and marketing channel. The new feature allows creators to browse, discover, and partner with Shopify’s millions of merchants for free. Shopify merchants can use Collabs to discover and manage relationships with creators, giving them a new sales and marketing channel to find and engage with audiences.

SheerID partners with BigCommerce. SheerID, a player in identity marketing, has joined forces with BigCommerce to enable thousands of merchants to provide exclusive offers and discounts to consumer communities such as students, the military, teachers, healthcare workers, first responders, seniors, young adults, and new movers.

HyperTrack raises $25 million for last-mile logistics. HyperTrack, the API platform for logistics tech builders, has raised $25 million in Series A funding led by WestBridge Capital and existing investor Nexus Venture Partners. The money will support company growth and expand global engineering teams. The company also announced the release of BuilderX, enabling fast time-to-market for developers building last-mile logistics technology for on-demand use cases.

TikTok introduces Shopping Ads. TikTok’s new Shopping Ads are a three-in-one offering: Video Shopping Ads, Catalog Listing Ads, and Live Shopping Ads. Merchants can scale product catalogs with new designs to capture emerging trends and more placements on TikTok beyond the For You Page and reach audiences more likely to convert.

Sezzle announces integration with Klaviyo. Sezzle, a leader in the Pay-in-4 industry, has announced a new direct integration with Klaviyo, the email and SMS platform. With Sezzle’s integration, Klaviyo merchants can launch email and SMS campaigns with flexible financing. In addition, Klaviyo merchants can now offer their customers Sezzle’s flexible financing options when they abandon their cart. The Sezzle integration is available to all Klaviyo users.

UserTesting releases new templates for holiday sales. UserTesting has announced new test templates for its Human Insight Platform to help retailers prepare for the 2022 Black Friday and holiday shopping rush. The template bundle is helpful for ecommerce, marketing, consumer insights, and digital product teams.

BigCommerce and Affirm partner to offer adaptive checkout. BigCommerce has announced an expanded, multi-year partnership with the Affirm payment network. With Affirm as BigCommerce’s preferred pay-over-time service partner, merchants can use Checkout from Affirm and provide eligible customers with the flexibility to choose their payment schedule.

AdAdapted launches new shoppable video ads. AdAdapted, a shopping-list-marketing platform, announced the launch of add-to-cart Shoppable Video Ads. Brands can now tell their story while increasing conversions and gathering customer insights through a mobile browser, mid-article, or stand-alone video. AdAdapted shoppable video ads enable ecommerce campaigns on the company’s Shopping List Marketing mobile ad platform.

Commercetools launches new B2B features. Commercetools, a provider of headless commerce, has announced new B2B functionalities as part of its Composable Commerce. Commercetools’ Composable Commerce for B2B provides access to the company’s complete API portfolio, allowing users to create and customize experiences necessary for their business rather than tailoring to an out-of-the-box solution.

Bringg and NRS partner to provide local delivery from independent retailers. Bringg, a delivery management service, and National Retail Solutions, operator of a point-of-sale platform for independent convenience stores, bodegas, and other neighborhood retailers, have announced a partnership. The alliance will enable NRS’s 19,000 retailers nationwide to source and manage external delivery providers for home delivery services utilizing Bringg’s Delivery Hub.