20 Free Ecommerce Icon Sets

Icons can enhance an online store’s overall design and help shoppers navigate and buy. Plenty of icon sets are available from talented designers for no cost.
Here is a list of free icon sets for ecommerce stores. Some are for transactions, others for navigation, calls to action, and more. All are free. Before using a set, be sure to verify its terms.
The Free Flat eCommerce Icon Set
The Free Flat eCommerce Icon Set, courtesy of Freepik and posted on Speckyboy.com, is a set of 50 icons covering key areas of ecommerce, including shopping cart and basket status, payment methods, delivery, shopping categories, and more. The icons come in SVG and PNG formats.
Free E-Commerce Logo Kit
This ecommerce logo kit features designs for popular payment methods and providers, including PayPal, Google Pay, credit and debit cards, and crypto. Images are AI and XD files.
38 Flat-Line Ecommerce Icons
This is a pack of 38 free flat-line ecommerce icons for the InVision community, in AI, EPS, and SVG formats. The pack includes icons for buy buttons, shopping bags, calculators, and more.
Shopicons
Shopicons is a free essential ecommerce icon pack available as SVGs and PNGs in light, regular, bold, and filled styles.
Linea Free Iconset
Linea Free Iconset includes an ecommerce collection of 730 vector icons in addition to those grouped under basic, software, arrows, weather, and music.
E-commerce & Navigation Vector Icons Set
This is a set of 48 ecommerce and navigation vector icons on PixelBuddha. Download and modify in Illustrator, Photoshop, or Sketch. The collection is free by subscribing to a mailing list.
50 Free eCommerce Icons
Here is a colorful set of 50 free ecommerce icons from Miyuki Uchiyama on Dribbble.
54 Free E-commerce Icons
This is a free set of 54 ecommerce icons from Virgil Pana on Dribbble. The set includes icons for payment, packaging, shipping, and more.
The Free Flat & Stroke eCommerce Icon Set
Here’s another free collection from Freepik and Speckyboy, containing over 50 ecommerce icons in a bold, flat style in SVG and PNG formats.
Free E-Commerce Icon Set
This set of 50 outlined ecommerce icons is from Grzegorz Teszblr, posted on Behance.
80+ Free Vector Flat Shopping Line Icon Set
From the Design Bolts tech blog, this is a free set of 80-plus flat-line vector shopping icons for ecommerce projects.
Lynny Icons
Lynny Icons, from 1001FreeDownloads.com, features 450 icons across eight categories, including ecommerce, weather, and more. The files are in AI, EPS, and PNG formats.
39 Free E-Commerce Flat Vector Icons
From Inscribemag.com and Ecomm.design, here’s a free set of 39 flat vector icons for ecommerce projects.
160 Flat E-commerce Icons
From Creativebin, this set provides icons for seemingly every ecommerce need.
E-Commerce Icons Pack
This is a set of simple and clear ecommerce icons in three styles: line, fill, and rounded. Images come in five formats: AI, EPS, PDF, PNG, and SVG.
19 Hand Drawn Free Download Icons
Here is a collection of friendly hand-drawn icons in a simple, outline design.
Checkout & Delivery Icons
This free icon set by EpicPxls addresses ecommerce checkout and delivery.
Ecommerce Icon Set
From GraphicsFuel, this is a set of 18 free flat ecommerce vector icons, created in Adobe Illustrator and thus scalable.
Responsive eCommerce Icon Set
This is a responsive ecommerce set with essential icons, all available in three sizes — for desktop, tablet, and mobile — and six formats.
Free Credit Cards
Here is a collection of credit card and payment icons.
