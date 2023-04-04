15 Free Themes for WooCommerce

WooCommerce is a free, open-source ecommerce plugin to turn a WordPress website into an online store. There are a variety of free and customizable themes to help.

Here is a list of themes for WooCommerce. There are themes for ecommerce shops, multipurpose themes for niche businesses, and multi-page and one-page themes. All are free, though most offer premium versions as well.

Built and maintained by WooCommerce core developers, Storefront is a clean and simple theme with a responsive layout, and a flexible and nestable grid system. Storefront is based on the popular Underscores starter theme used by Automattic for all themes on WordPress.com.

–

Astra is a popular and customizable theme featuring more than 240 starter templates. Customize without code and change the design through various options in the WordPress customizer. Control the design of posts and pages. Manage width and content. Astra has over 1 million active installations.

–

Hestia is a clean and modern one-page theme. Import the ready-made starter sites with a single click. Tweak the home page or the ready-made designs directly from the customizer. Hestia integrates with WooCommerce, Gutenberg, and popular page builders.

–

OceanWP is a multipurpose theme for ecommerce. Enable or disable shop elements as needed and change their order of appearance. Control your page layout, and enable theme sections with a few simple clicks. Increase conversions by enabling multi-step or distraction-free checkout. OceanWP comes with three mobile menu styles and has over 700,000 active installations.

–

GeneratePress is a lightweight WordPress theme focusing on speed, stability, and accessibility. It is compatible with all major page builders, including Beaver Builder and Elementor. GeneratePress is fully responsive, uses valid HTML and CSS, is translated into over 25 languages, and has over 500,000 active installations.

–

Neve is a fast and customizable multipurpose theme suitable for ecommerce shops, small businesses, agencies, and blogs. It has a minimal design and is highly extendable. Neve works with Gutenberg and most page builders, such as Elementor, Brizy, Beaver Builder, Visual Composer, SiteOrigin, and Divi. Neve has over 300,000 active installations.

–

From ThemeGrill, Zakra is a modern multipurpose theme with more than 10 free starter sites, including Online Store, Digital Marketing, and Agency. Create sites for any niche, including ecommerce, business, blogging, magazine, and portfolio. Zakra is fast, secure, and search engine friendly.

–

Rife Free is a multipurpose WordPress theme with seven ready-to-use starter layouts. WooCommerce compatible, it’s suited for a shop or portfolio site to showcase products or project-centered work. Rife Free also has a single-page website option.

–

Developed by Theme Freesia, Shopping Cart is a WordPress theme for a responsive ecommerce store. It features multiple sections and widgets on the front page, navigation and social menus, a logo, color options, and more.

–

Botiga is a modern theme for WooCommerce to get an online store up and running fast. Showcase your products in a clean, minimal design. Customize and change every part of your website in real time. Botiga comes with three gallery styles for product pages.

–

Sydney comes with a library of predefined layouts, elements, and sections. Pick your layout and adjust the options. The free version includes three starter sites and six blog layouts. Integrates with WooCommerce to build compelling shopping experiences, including Wishlist, Product Swatch, Multistep Checkout, and more.

–

Kadence is a full-featured WordPress theme featuring starter templates for an ecommerce site, podcast, course creator, local business, agency, personal brand, and more. Use the drag-and-drop builder to customize the header, menus, buttons, social icons, and shopping cart. Customize with 12 pre-configured color palettes and 12 font pairings. Kadence has over 200,000 active installations.

–

Woostify is a fast, lightweight theme optimized to load quickly using as few resources as possible. Designed entirely with WooCommerce integration, Woostify removes conflicts with plugins, despite WooCommerce updates. Woostify is built to optimize for search engines.

–

eStore is a clean and customizable responsive WordPress theme for ecommerce. This theme is compatible with WooCommerce and the YITH WooCommerce Wishlist plugin.

–

Customify is a free and flexible WordPress theme featuring dozens of templates and a comprehensive header and footer builder. Make changes visually with the WordPress customizer. Edit and fine-tune the site with any page builder.

–