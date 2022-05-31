15 Discount and Promo Plugins for WordPress

Everybody loves a deal. Promotional discounts and coupons can motivate shoppers. WordPress merchants can easily add a variety of promotional plugins with little or no added cost.

Here is a list of discount and promotional plugins for WordPress. There are plugins for coupons, sales timers, sign-up codes, deal wheels, gift cards, and more. Most plugins listed are free, though many offer premium options.

Promo Plugins

Advanced Coupons for WooCommerce is a free plugin to apply coupon deals. Run your buy-one, get-one deals and URL coupons. Organize with coupon categories, and restrict WooCommerce coupons by user role. Protect against accidental discount usage with Cart Conditions (coupon rules). Show WooCommerce coupons on the quick order preview box. Price: Free. Premium plans start at $59.50 per year.

WP Optin Wheel lets you grow your sales or email list by offering visitors a chance to win a coupon or other prize by spinning the wheel of fortune. The pro version provides enhanced customization. Price: Free. Pro starts at $49 per year.

YITH WooCommerce Gift Cards is a free and easy solution to start selling gift cards on your ecommerce site. Customers can choose from amounts you set, select an image to customize the gift card, insert the receiver’s details, add a message, and purchase the gift card like any other product on your ecommerce store. Price: Free. Premium is $129.99 per year.

Discount Rules for WooCommerce lets you create bulk discounts, dynamic pricing, advanced discounts, percentage discounts, product-based discounts, and tiered discounts for your products. The pro version allows fixed price discounts, BOGO deals, and more. Price: Free. Pro version is $59 per year.

Woo Product Category Discount lets you apply or remove a discount to products based on your existing categories. The pro version lets you apply discounts by product categories, attributes, tags, and brands. Schedule hourly discounts for future dates. Exclude specific products from discounts. Price: Free. Pro version is $25.

Finale Lite is a countdown timer for promotional campaigns. Create urgency and schedule sales campaigns, such as flash sales, seasonal promotions, code-led discounts, pre-launch offers, daily deals, faster shipping deadline campaigns, instant discounts, early-bird deals, and recurring offers. The pro version lets you start your campaign right away or schedule for a later date, create recurring campaigns, display time-bound coupons, and more. Price: Free. Pro plans start at $29 per year.

Advanced Product Labels for WooCommerce adds a label maker to promote your products. Show discounts, “free shipping,” or other unique attributes. Use conditions to add each label to specific products in your shop. Price: Free.

Points and Rewards for WooCommerce is a points management plugin that engages customers by offering them points on store activities like sign-up, purchase, and referrals. Create a membership program to reward loyal customers with exclusive offers. Customers can redeem their points on the cart or checkout page. Price: Free.

WooCommerce Extended Coupon Features adds functionality to the WooCommerce coupons and allows automatic discount rules. Apply coupons via a URL, and restrict coupons by shipping method, payment method, combined products, and customer roles. Use additional coupon restrictions with the premium version. Price: Free. Pro is €29.00.

Advanced Dynamic Pricing for WooCommerce lets you quickly set discounts and pricing rules for your WooCommerce store. Set up any discount or dynamic pricing, including bulk pricing, and activate or deactivate rules as needed. Price: Free. Pro version is $60 per year.

Popup Builder by OptinMonster is a marketing plugin to run interactive promotional pop-ups, such as gamified spin-a-wheel opt-in forms, floating and slide-in pop-ups, countdown timers, and more. Price: Free for up to 500 campaign impressions a month and two campaigns. Pro plans start at $9 per month.

Spin Wheel For WooCommerce spurs sales by adding a “wheel of fortune” to your site. The wheel can auto-generate coupons for customers when they win. Configure the wheel’s display on exit intent, so the visitor gets the chance to spin the wheel before leaving. Set up the time duration during which your website will display the wheel. The customizable wheel gives you complete control over the text and color options to match it with the theme of your website. Price: $49 per year.

WPC Product Bundles for WooCommerce allows you to create deals that combine several products for sale. Boost sales of different products, and develop cross-selling strategies. Price: Free.

Smart Coupons for WooCommerce adds advanced options to default WooCommerce coupons. Create BOGO offers, gift coupons, store credits, and behavior-based coupons. Create smart coupons that automatically apply when consumers add products to the cart. Issue coupons with various checkout options, such as shipping methods or user roles. Embed giveaway products to coupons. Price: $69 per year.

Coupon & Discount Code Reveal Button helps you quickly create and manage your promotional call-to-action buttons. Customize your coupon reveal with your color scheme, and use and re-use all your coupon and bonus code buttons on any page. Price: Free.