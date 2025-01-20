How to Track Rankings with Search Console

Google now blocks third-party organic rank-tracking tools. Here’s how to monitor rankings in Search Console.

1. Enable the ‘Average position’ option

By default, rankings do not show in Search Console’s “Performance” reports. To enable, click the “Average position” option on top of the Performance graph. Once checked, see your site’s position for each search query.

2. Understand ‘Average position’

Google’s “Average position” can be confusing. Occasionally the average position shows, say, “1” or “2,” and yet there’s no actual traffic for the query. That’s because Google’s search results are dynamic and personalized, resulting in:

Fresh content temporarily at the top of search results.

A page at the top for searchers who recently visited it.

In those examples, ranking “1” or “2” in the Performance graph is typically short-lived.

3. Exclude branded search

Create a filter to exclude brand name queries from reports of organic search rankings.

Click a “filter” icon above the reports.

Select “Top queries.”

Choose “Does not contain” in the drop-down.

Type your brand name and click “Done.”

4. Limit reports

By default, the “Average position” report lists all URLs. To analyze specific pages:

Click “Add filter” above the Performance graph.

Select “Page.”

Choose “URL containing” from the drop-down.

Paste the URL string (excluding the domain name) and click “Apply.”

The Performance reports will now include only pages containing that URL string.

5. Export ranking data

Search Console retains data for 16 months. To access beyond that period, regularly export your reports.

Search Console can directly export data to Google Sheets, including the average positions and clicks for a given period. Unfortunately, the exports are not particularly useful as they do not include the URLs that rank for those queries.

“Search Analytics for” is a Google Workspace app that exports Search Console data, including the query and the ranking URL, into Sheets.

To create an export:

Install the app.

Open a new Google Sheet.

Click “Extensions.”

Click “Search Analytics for Sheets” from the list.

Click “Open sidebar.”

Select the date range and add “Query” and “Page” in “Group by.”

Optionally add more filters. The screenshot below limits a report to search queries that include “free.”

The filters are the same as native Search Console versions, such as (i) limiting exports by any keyword in queries or URLs, (ii) excluding queries with a certain word, and (iii) restricting data to a country or device.

Additionally, the app provides automated backups, each in a new tab. The app’s free plan allows unlimited backup requests of 25,000 rows each — more than enough for most sites.