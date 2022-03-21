14 Marketplaces to Buy and Sell Websites

Whether you’re buying a web business or selling, marketplaces can make the transaction happen.

Here is a list of marketplaces to buy and sell online businesses. There are tools to find out what a business is worth, carry out due diligence, and locate financing — as well as brokers to assist with every stage of the deal.

Marketplaces to Buy and Sell Sites

Flippa is a global online marketplace where you can buy and sell online businesses, mobile apps, and digital assets. Browse curated searches, such as drop-ship sellers, recession-proof businesses, and companies with over $100,000 annual profit. Flippa also offers an in-depth due diligence service and access to third-party brokers and financing providers. Use the free valuation tool to get an idea of your business’s worth.

Empire Flippers is a marketplace for buying and selling web businesses. The platform vets all sellers, examining the site’s history of earnings and traffic. Sellers must have at least $1,000 in monthly profit and 12 months of revenue. Empire Flippers currently lists 172 businesses for sale, priced from $50,000 to $3.3 million.

FE International provides merger-and-acquisitions advisory services for SaaS, ecommerce, and content businesses. It has completed over $500 million in acquisitions and over 1,000 transactions in, roughly, the six to eight-figure range. Get help throughout a transaction, from exit planning to valuation analysis, strategic negotiations, due diligence, acquisition accounting, legal structuring, post-sale considerations, and more.

Exchange is Shopify’s marketplace to buy and sell ecommerce businesses. Search business by type, price, partner stores, and staff picks. Sellers can create public or private listings. Exchange’s valuation tool recommends a selling price by considering several factors, including a store’s lifetime revenue, traffic, and other features such as social media followers or email subscribers. Exchange securely transfers the store to the buyer, and the seller receives the funds from escrow.

Digital Exits assist the buying and selling of internet businesses with up to $10 million in yearly profits. When estimating the value of a business, Digital Exits considers net profit, growth trends, website traffic, age, link profile, business model, niche, and competitors. The site currently lists 16 businesses for sale, with asking prices ranging from $450,000 to $5.3 million. Submit your business for valuation and get the results within 48 hours.

BizBroker24 specializes in selling websites and internet businesses with valuations between $150,000 and $20 million. For buyers, BizBroker24 assists with all aspects of the transaction, with educational resources on financing, due diligence, valuation, market trends, and more. For sellers, BizBroker24 can determine your business’s value, create a marketing plan to attract qualified buyers, and negotiate on your behalf to maximize the price and terms. BizBroker24 can also buy a business — up to $2 million in cash — for quick liquidity.

Latona’s is a boutique mergers-and-acquisitions broker specializing in cash-flow-positive digital assets such as websites, ecommerce (including Amazon and Shopify), membership, lead generation, SaaS, and domain portfolios. Beginning as a premium domain broker, Latona’s shifted to web companies in 2008, focusing on properties with an annual profit of at least $20,000 and one year of positive trading.

Quiet Light Brokerage facilitates the buying and selling of profitable online businesses. Potential sellers receive a free valuation from analysts with firsthand experience in buying, selling, and starting internet-based businesses. According to its website, 85% of Quiet Light listings sell within 90 days. Quiet Light currently lists 47 businesses for sale with asking prices from $87,000 to $20 million.

BuySellEmpire is a private online marketplace for buying and selling internet businesses, including ecommerce stores, Amazon sellers, affiliate sites, agencies, SaaS memberships, display advertising, and Chrome extensions. The marketplace currently lists 12 businesses for sale with asking prices from $23,000 to $7 million. Businesses must have $1,500 per month in revenue or profit and 12 months of verifiable income and traffic. Fees for completing a sale are as low as 4%, depending on the transaction.

Website Properties specializes in selling established online companies and other digitally native or tech-enabled businesses. The brokerage’s principals have collectively started, developed, operated, and sold over 50 internet-based businesses in the last 20 years. Its private buyers’ list has over 30,000 clients with acquisition criteria ranging from $100,000 to $100 million. The platform currently lists 34 businesses for sale with asking prices from $175,000 to $115 million.

MicroAcquire is a marketplace to connect buyers and sellers of startups, who can access an acquisition directory to hire help for due diligence, taxation, legal, deal financing, and more — or go it alone and skip straight to negotiations. MicroAcquire also offers premium memberships for notifications on new listings, expanded data and financial metrics, and access to sellers.

BlogsForSale.co is a marketplace for selling blogs, ecommerce businesses, and niche digital assets. It features established online businesses and starter blogs and includes a variety of free resources: due diligence and valuation tools, a profit and loss sheet, and an investors club.

SideProjectors is a free community marketplace for side projects, such as part-time ecommerce businesses, SaaS products, developer projects, and blogs. If you have a dormant side project and wish to sell it, post it on SideProjectors for others to buy. You can also post a project to showcase your work, get feedback, or find a collaborator. There is no cost to list a project, and the platform does not take a commission on sales.

Sedo (i.e., “Search Engine for Domain Offers”) is a platform for the professional trading of domain names. It provides a searchable marketplace with over 19 million listed domains and services for buyers and sellers, including domain parking, value appraisals, and full-service marketing. Sedo has over 2 million registered customers.