Ecommerce Product Releases: January 30, 2024

Every week we publish a rundown of new products and updates from companies offering services to ecommerce and omnichannel merchants. This week’s installment includes website builders, international payments, cybersecurity, brand protection, point-of-sale tools, AI-assisted shopping, sustainable logistics, and biometric checkout.

Got an ecommerce product release? Email releases@practicalecommerce.com.

Product Releases: January 29

Nuvei partners with Adobe to enhance ecommerce payments. Nuvei, a Canadian fintech company, has partnered with Adobe to provide B2B and B2C businesses on Adobe Commerce access to payment technology. Nuvei’s integration with over 680 regional payment methods enables Adobe Commerce merchants to reach customers through local, tailored experiences. Adobe Commerce businesses can expand internationally through the same integration and facilitate U.S. Automated Clearing House account-to-account transactions.

Meta launches IP reporting center to help protect brands. Meta has launched a new version of Brand Rights Protection, a new Intellectual Property Reporting Center, and updates for Rights Manager — all to help brands protect their presence. Brand Rights Protection now has saved searches, cross-surface search, and a larger reference library. The new Intellectual Property Reporting Center provides a logged-in reporting experience and report tracking. Rights Manager has new automatic blocking and image attribution, to help manage images at scale.

Etsy launches AI-powered shopping tool for selecting gifts. Etsy has launched Gift Mode, an interactive hub for gifting that combines AI and human curation. Shoppers enter a few quick details about the recipient. Etsy then uses machine-learning technology to match gifters with unique items from sellers, categorized by 200 recipient personas. Shoppers can create a gift teaser for the recipient or leave it a surprise until it arrives.

Bold Commerce unveils biometric checkout using face and voice. Bold Commerce, a headless checkout company for retailers and brands, has launched an AI-enabled biometric checkout powered by Wink. Instead of filling out log-in credentials, delivery details, loyalty accounts, and payment preferences, shoppers can use their face and voice to pre-fill the info for a purchase online or in-store.

Amazon to use product images from third-party sellers. Amazon announced that effective January 31, it will display product images for hardline product types from multiple selling partners if necessary. Each product detail page should have at least three required images: the product on a white background, the product in an environment, and an image with size and fit information. If required images are missing from the product detail page, Amazon will add them from multiple selling partners when available.

PayPal and Venmo unveil AI-based products. PayPal announced six pending AI-driven personalization features. The new PayPal accelerated checkout integrates passkeys to enable customers to log in with their face or fingerprint with one tap. Fastlane is a new one-click checkout experience. Smart Receipts allow customers to track purchases. Advanced offers enable merchants to reach customers based on actual online purchases. CashPass provides personalized cash-back offers. Finally, Venmo, a PayPal subsidiary, is enhancing business profiles to improve discovery.

Krepling secures $3.3 million and launches builder for merchants worldwide. Krepling, an ecommerce channel management platform, has raised a $3.3 million seed round and launched a centralized universal builder, offering merchants a consolidation of tools and services for personalized customer experiences. The round includes investments from Launch, Brickyard, Front Porch Ventures, 11 Tribes Ventures, Colabora Ventures, and Broadshade Investments. Krepling will use the funding to expand its team and enhance integrations.

Sustainable logistics player Fin buys bankrupt Urb-it. Fin, a London-based sustainable logistics provider, has acquired Urb-it, giving it access to the bankrupt sustainable delivery company’s technology and customers, such as Alibaba, AliExpress, and Inditex’s Zaray. London-based Fin was launched in 2022 and uses a fleet of electric cargo bikes and vans to deliver packages for customers such as HelloFresh and Ikea. Stockholm-based Urb-it provided zero-emission deliveries in Spain, France, and the U.K. but filed for bankruptcy in December.

Klarna launches Plus subscriptions in the U.S. Klarna, the buy-now-pay-later platform, has announced Plus, a new subscription service available to eligible U.S. consumers through the Klarna app for a monthly fee of $7.99. Klarna Plus provides access to a variety of features and offers, including waived service fees on Klarna’s One Time Card, double rewards points, and access to special deals with popular brands.

Visa’s Cybersource and Ingenico partner on secured commerce platform. Ingenico, a payment acceptance and services player, has partnered with Cybersource, Visa’s global payment and fraud management platform. According to Ingenico, the partnership will create a global unified commerce solution for Asia Pacific first, followed by other regions. The partnership integrates the Axium application developed by Ingenico on the Cybersource open payment platform. Axium features smart point-of-sale terminals powered by Android and a suite of business applications.

MediaGo announces collaboration with Amazon Publisher Services. MediaGo, an intelligent advertising platform under the Baidu Global Business Unit, is now integrated with Amazon Publisher Services’ ad marketplace. Powered by deep neural network technology, MediaGo provides services to over 10,000 global advertisers. According to MediaGo, participating publishers will have access to increased revenue from a large pool of top advertisers that work with MediaGo, including Asia-based search and ecommerce buyers purchasing programmatic for the first time.

Global fintech SumUp releases new features for small businesses. SumUp, a payment-processing provider, will now offer customers digital cards and the ability to add Mastercard to a wallet. Users will be able to use tap to pay in Europe. SumUp’s online store (for businesses to set up a free ecommerce site) has been updated to process and review orders almost instantly and provide order analysis, discount codes, and various shipping options. Point of Sale Lite and POS Pro are also new SumUp offerings.