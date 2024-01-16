Ecommerce Product Releases: January 16, 2024

Every week we publish a list of new products and services that could help merchants. This week’s rundown includes tools and upgrades for marketplaces, video commerce, returns shipping, content generation, cryptocurrencies, and cross-border logistics.

Product Releases: January 16

BigCommerce and Marketplacer partner on multi-vendor marketplaces. BigCommerce, an open SaaS ecommerce provider, and Marketplacer, a platform to launch and grow marketplaces, have announced a strategic partnership. BigCommerce customers can now transform their online stores into multi-currency and multi-language marketplaces.

FedEx introduces Fdx, an ecommerce platform. FedEx has announced Fdx, an ecommerce logistics platform connecting the entire customer journey. According to FedEx, Fdx will help merchants make strategic decisions from the point of demand to delivery and returns. Fdx says it helps merchants connect with high-value customers, share estimated delivery dates and times, see shipments in near real-time, access detailed carbon emissions data, and more.

Video commerce platform Firework launches AI virtual shopping assistant. Firework, a video commerce and engagement platform for brands and retailers, has unveiled AVA (i.e., AI virtual assistant), a video sales tool for commerce. According to Firework, AVA serves as an always-available brand and product expert, capable of answering customers’ questions, offering guidance based on past purchase history, and even demoing products in real-time.

Amazon announces Buy with Prime integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud. Salesforce Commerce Cloud merchants can now integrate Amazon Buy with Prime into their shopping experience. Buy with Prime for Salesforce lets shoppers search and filter for Prime-eligible items. The integration allows Salesforce merchants to offer the benefits of Prime, including free delivery and 24/7 live chat support. Buy with Prime for Salesforce is rolling out as invitation-only to select Salesforce merchants.

Shopify and Manhattan Associates to build an order management solution. Manhattan Associates, a supply chain commerce company, has partnered with Shopify to launch an enterprise order management solution. The combined platform will also include Manhattan’s post-purchase customer service tools.

Rokt to acquire AfterSell to expand offering for Shopify SMB customers. Rokt, a post-purchase ecommerce ad platform, has agreed to acquire AfterSell, a Shopify upsell and cross-sell provider. Through the acquisition, Rokt will expand its client portfolio to more than 20,000 SMB merchants. The transaction is expected to close by February 1, 2024.

Lily AI launches content generation to improve product discovery. Lily AI, a retail technology platform, has launched AI-powered content generation. Merchants and marketers can automate copy for titles and descriptions that are search-optimized, data-driven, and on-brand. Further, site merchandisers, copywriters, and other digital creatives can use the tool to improve efficiency and accelerate the production of email and advertising campaigns.

Ecommerce marketplace Mercari to allow Bitcoin payments. Mercari, a Japan-based consumer-to-consumer ecommerce marketplace, will enable users to purchase its community-listed products using Bitcoin starting in June. According to a Nikkei report, the ecommerce platform will facilitate Bitcoin transactions via Melcoin, its Tokyo-based crypto exchange subsidiary. Vendors and sellers will still receive the paid Bitcoin in local fiat currency, as the marketplace will convert the Bitcoin through its exchange partner in real time.

X partners with Shopify for in-stream product promotion. X has announced a deal with Shopify that offers merchants more advertising opportunities on the social platform. According to a post on the X Business account, the partnership will enable “all Shopify merchants to reach even more customers by leveraging the power of X.”

Alibaba’s logistics arm, Cainiao, offers grouped delivery service in the U.S. Cainiao, Alibaba Group Holding’s logistics unit, will open a new U.S. service for consumers to package several purchases together, cutting delivery times to as little as five days. Cainiao said in a statement that the cross-border shipping service would mainly help Chinese consumers and students in the U.S. who tend to buy goods on China-based ecommerce sites.