Ecommerce Product Releases: January 3, 2024

Here is a list of new product releases and updates from companies offering services to ecommerce and omnichannel merchants. There are updates on website builders, email marketing, livestream shopping, B2B and B2C platforms, mobile shopping, chatbots, international shipping, and virtual product simulators.

Product Releases: January 3

Bonanza marketplace launches website builder. Bonanza, the marketplace, has launched Vercado, a website builder and business hub. Vercado users can sell on marketplaces such as Bonanza, Etsy, eBay, and Amazon while managing orders from a single central location. Users can also compare rates from top carriers like FedEx, UPS, and USPS. According to Bonanza, Vercado provides integrated financials, limitless storage for digital goods, and analytics.

Cart.com raises $30 million from Trinity Capital. Cart.com, a commerce and logistics platform for B2C and B2B merchants, has secured $30 million from Trinity Capital, a provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies. This investment is part of a larger $100 million debt refinancing that included Trinity and Silicon Valley Bank, a division of First Citizens Bank. Cart.com states the capital will strengthen its balance sheet and scale operations.

eBay Canada extends promotional rates for U.S.-bound shipping. Earlier this year, eBay partnered with Canada Post for a limited-time promotion for the Tracked Packet USA service to help Canadian sellers offer low-cost, tracked shipping to buyers in the U.S. eBay has extended the promotion to March 31, 2024. eBay sellers can access the specially reduced rates by purchasing their shipping on eBay Labels.

Maileroo launches transaction email platform with real-time tracking. Maileroo has launched an email delivery platform for brands sending transactional emails. Maileroo’s platform uses real-time tracking so businesses know the immediate impact of their campaigns and can respond quickly as needed.

Korea-based shopping platform Pocket PangPang launches in Thailand. Pocket PangPang, a Korea-based single-price mobile shopping platform, has launched its service in Thailand. Pocket PangPang automatically matches a customer with one product from a selection of food, household items, cosmetics, smartphones, and luxury designer goods for a single price of 200 baht (the Thai currency). Honest Trading, a logistics distribution company based in Bangkok, Thailand, and Buda Co., a Korean Pocket PangPang operator, collaborated to launch Pocket PangPang in Thailand.

SaaSQL releases a free website chatbot for local businesses. SaaSQL, a digital marketing agency and technology provider, has launched a free website chatbot for local businesses. According to the company, the chatbot is powered by AI and can represent a local brand’s products and services. It interacts with website visitors in real-time, providing personalized assistance and information for decision-making. The chatbot is designed to guide consumers toward an outcome, such as a sale, phone call, or form completion.

Onbe and CardCash launch an instant payouts marketplace. Onbe, a corporate payouts platform, has partnered with CardCash, an online secondary market for unused gift cards, to enable instant payouts on virtual Mastercard cards. Consumers can now turn unwanted gift cards into an instant payment method to spend immediately with the 37 million merchants worldwide that accept Mastercard.

Duality AI joins Amazon Web Services Partner Network. Duality AI, a digital simulation company, has joined the Amazon Web Services Partner Network (APN) to bring spatial simulation tools to a wider audience. Falcon, Duality’s twin simulation platform, allows organizations to build complex digital twin scenarios and simulate them for valuable synthetic data. The APN is a global community of AWS Partners that leverage programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings.

ChannelEngine announces integration with Reverb marketplace for musical instrument retailers. ChannelEngine, an ecommerce marketplace integrator, can now connect brands and online retailers with Reverb, a marketplace for new, used, and vintage musical instruments. With ChannelEngine, music retailers can link their systems with Reverb and multiple other marketplaces. ChannelEngine states that its marketplace integrator now facilitates the sale of over 11 million products on more than 700 online sales channels.