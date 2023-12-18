Ecommerce Product Releases: December 18, 2023

Here is our weekly list of new product releases and updates from companies offering services to ecommerce and omnichannel merchants. There are updates on headless commerce, logistics, payment gateways, fraud prevention, cross-border payments, SMS marketing, and last-mile emissions.

Got an ecommerce product release? Email releases@practicalecommerce.com.

Product Releases: December 18

Bold Commerce releases dynamic payment feature. Bold Commerce, a headless checkout platform for omnichannel retailers and direct-to-consumer brands, has launched a dynamic payment feature. The technology enables brands to expand their payment options and tailor what payment options are displayed at checkout for each shopper based on her device, the channel she’s coming from, and her past payment methods.

JD Logistics launches express delivery service to North America and Europe. JD Logistics, the logistics arm of JD.com, has launched its international express delivery service. Currently available for individuals in Shenzhen and Guangzhou, China, the express delivery service will initially cover 23 countries across North America and Europe, facilitating one-way deliveries from China. JD Logistics plans to expand its availability throughout that country.

Payway introduces WooCommerce payment gateway plugin. Payway, a payment processing platform, has launched a plugin for WooCommerce, allowing merchants to accept immediate payments on their online stores. Payway’s Payment Gateway plugin ensures secure transactions and streamlines the checkout by allowing customers to pay directly on the site. The PCI-DSS-compliant checkout experience is protected with Payway’s fraud detection tools, including bin filtering and 3-D Secure.

nShift unveils Emissions Tracker for last-mile emissions. nShift, a provider of parcel delivery management software, has launched Emissions Tracker. Calculating the CO2 emissions associated with each shipment, the tool makes it possible for ecommerce merchants to comply with sustainability disclosure rules, prove environmental credentials to shoppers, and see where they can reduce emissions from shipping. Calculations are done at the shipment level, allowing merchants to drill into shipping data, compile accurate reports, and identify quick wins for emissions reduction.

Visa introduces Provisioning Intelligence to combat token fraud. Visa​​ has launched Provisioning Intelligence, an AI-based product to combat token fraud. The tool uses machine learning to rate the likelihood of fraud for token provisioning requests, issuing a real-time fraud propensity score between 1 and 99 for each request. Provisioning Intelligence uses a segment-level supervised machine learning model to identify patterns in past token requests across devices, ecommerce sites, and card-on-file tokens to help predict the probability of fraud.

SAP builds payments plugin for the PayPal Braintree platform. SAP has expanded its integration with PayPal through a new payments plugin for PayPal Braintree built on the SAP Business Technology platform. PayPal Braintree provides SAP customers with more payment choices, including PayPal, Venmo, credit and debit cards, and digital wallets. SAP customers who purchased the SAP digital payments add-on can connect to PayPal via the plugin, available from the SAP Help Portal site.

Airwallex and Woo partner on cross-border commerce. Airwallex, a global payments platform, has partnered with Woo, an open-source ecommerce platform built on WordPress. The Airwallex integration enables Woo merchants to accept cross-border payments by leveraging at checkout global cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and 60-plus local payment methods. The Airwallex extension is available on Woo’s official marketplace.

SMS marketing platform Postscript launches Onsite Opt-In. Postscript has launched Onsite Opt-In, allowing merchants to compliantly collect phone numbers without visitors having to move into their phone’s messaging app to confirm. According to Postscript, with Onsite Opt-in, brands can improve SMS opt-in rates on popups to increase list growth and keep shoppers engaged.

Amazon launches Fit Insights tool for apparel and shoe brands. Amazon has launched Fit Insights, a tool to give apparel and shoe brands access to fit-specific info about their products to help meet customer sizing expectations and reduce returns. Fit Insights analyzes returns data, size charts, and customer feedback on fit, quality, and price to recommend improvements to size charts and product listings. Fit Insights is available to companies enrolled in Amazon Brand Registry, with at least 100 units sold in the last 12 months.

MikMak updates platform to help brands measure digital marketing impact. MikMak, a global software company providing ecommerce and analytics for multichannel brands, has launched MikMak 3.0. According to MikMak, the platform’s new features, coupled with a new partnership with Circana, a consumer behavior advisor, will offer brands insights on how digital marketing influences their offline sales lift, prevents cart abandonment, and converts shoppers.

ShopBack and Runa partner to offer enhanced cashback rewards to consumers. Runa, a payouts infrastructure, has expanded its partnership with ShopBack, a cashback and rewards platform in Asia-Pacific, offering cashback on purchases at more than 4,000 online, in-store, and gift card brands, including Amazon and eBay. Businesses can send payouts to Australia and 35-plus countries and offer an expanded range of payout types, including 29 in Australia and 121 in Singapore.