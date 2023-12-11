Ecommerce Product Releases: December 11, 2023

This week’s rundown of new products and services for merchants includes email marketing, B2B payments, streaming video ads, marketplaces, supply chain tools, and generative AI.

Product discovery platform Zoovu launches gen AI for ecommerce. Zoovu, an AI-powered product discovery and ecommerce experience platform, has introduced Advisor Studio, combining generative AI with large language models and enriched product data. Shoppers see recommendations and product detail pages based on their preferences. Advisor Studio also allows companies to embed an AI-enabled assistant, named ZOE, on product pages to answer questions.

GoDaddy launches email automation for custom campaigns. GoDaddy has launched automation for email marketing campaigns. The tool automatically allows businesses to customize, schedule, and trigger email communication using templates, including welcome emails, confirmations and cancellations, appointment bookings and reminders, abandoned cart emails, and more. Users can customize and personalize the emails to include imagery, tone, and the recipient’s name, email, and other personal details.

B2B payment platform TreviPay introduces all-in-one payments. TreviPay, a B2B payments and invoicing network, has released an all-in-one payments platform. Business buyers can pay upfront with a card, ACH, or mobile wallet or later with net terms (30, 60, or 90 days). Credit and debit card payments are supported for customers in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the U.K., Europe, and Australia in 16 payout currencies.

Amazon and IPG Mediabrands partner on streaming video ads. Amazon Ads announced a three-year agreement with IPG Mediabrands, the media and marketing division of Interpublic Group. The partnership will connect brands with relevant audiences via Prime Video ads starting in early 2024. Prime Video ads will initially roll out in the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Canada, followed by France, Italy, Spain, Mexico, and Australia later in the year.

Payments platform Adyen and BNPL-provider Klarna extend partnership. Adyen, a global payments platform, announced a strengthening of its partnership with Klarna, a buy now, pay later provider. Adyen has offered customers Klarna’s suite of payment methods for over 10 years. Now, Adyen will assume the role of one of Klarna’s acquiring banks for consumer offerings, starting in Europe, North America, and Asia.

U.A.E.-based supply chain startup Omniful launches with $5.85 million. Supply chain and ecommerce enablement startup Omniful has emerged from stealth with $5.85 million in seed funding led by VentureSouq. The U.A.E. and Saudi Arabia-based startup has built systems for ordering and warehouse and transport management, enabling merchants to tap hyperlocal and omnichannel commerce, manage their orders efficiently, and track inventory in real-time. Omniful states that it also equips third-party logistics providers.

Canada-based fintech Nuvei enters global payments partnership with Microsoft. Nuvei Corporation, a Canada-based financial technology company, has partnered to deliver payment services to Microsoft’s customers in select markets. Microsoft will start using Nuvei’s payments technology in the Middle East and Africa while also leveraging Nuvei’s knowledge of local markets to optimize recurring billing and individual transactions across product ranges.

ISX Financial extends open banking solution PaidBy to Wix’s U.K. merchants. ISX Financial, the developer of open banking payment platform PaidBy, has partnered with website builder Wix. Through the partnership, Wix’s U.K.-based merchants have access to PaidBy’s open banking payments service, wherein merchants’ customers can pay directly from their current banking app or web portal. PaidBy utilizes the U.K.’s open banking network, connecting U.K.’s largest banks.

Alcove launches Shopify app to unify carbon credit management and sales. Alcove, a carbon credit inventory management platform, has released a Shopify app. The app enables carbon credit project developers on Shopify to manage and sell credits generated by any type of carbon removal or avoidance project. By integrating Alcove with Shopify, developers can unlock new revenue streams to sell and scale carbon credit operations.

B2B payments platform Mondu partners with Mangopay for marketplaces in Europe. Mondu, a B2B payments company, has announced a collaboration with Mangopay, a marketplace infrastructure provider. The two companies will empower B2B marketplaces across Europe with tools to manage payment flows, including buy now, pay later. Mangopays states that it has supported over 2,500 platforms and marketplaces through programmable e-wallets and payment infrastructure.

Google launched Gemini AI, a large language model. Google has launched Gemini, its latest large language model, in three versions. Gemini Nano is a lighter offering to run on Android devices natively and offline. Gemini Pro is a more capable model that will soon power standard Google AI services and is the backbone of Bard. Coming soon is Gemini Ultra, Google’s most powerful LLM, designed for data centers and enterprises.