Ecommerce Product Releases: December 4, 2023

Here is a list of new product releases and updates from companies offering services to ecommerce and omnichannel merchants. There are updates on website builders, supply chain tools, fulfillment services, ecommerce marketing, and artificial intelligence and machine learning platforms.

Product Releases: December 4

Web.com launches AI builder for websites. Web.com has launched a website AI builder for small businesses and entrepreneurs. Users answer three questions to guide the AI builder in designing a website for any industry, bringing together relevant images and content in under a minute. Included in Web.com’s AI Builder is AI Writer for creating social media posts, email marketing campaigns, blogs, and more.

Syrup secures $17.5 million to help retailers predict and meet demand with AI. Syrup, a provider of AI-powered inventory optimization for omnichannel retail commerce, has announced a $17.5 million Series A funding round led by Accel Partners with participation from existing investors Gradient Ventures and 1984 Ventures. Syrup says it will use the capital to build on its machine learning team across engineering, product, and sales.

Square launches tap-to-pay on iPhone across the U.K. Square has launched tap-to-pay on iPhone across the U.K., available with the Square Point of Sale, Square for Retail, and Square Appointments iOS apps. Tap-to-pay on Square lets sellers accept contactless payments directly from their iPhone (XS or iOS 16.4 or higher), with no additional hardware required and at no additional cost.

Dynamic Yield by Mastercard unveils Shopping Muse, a personal retail assistant. Dynamic Yield by Mastercard has announced Shopping Muse, a generative AI tool to help consumers search for and discover products in a retailer’s digital catalog. Shopping Muse re-creates the in-store human experience by translating consumers’ language into tailored product recommendations, with suggestions for coordinating products and accessories. Shopping Muse combines contextual and behavioral insights to produce recommendations informed by keywords, visual cues, and the consumer’s preferences.

Salesforce and AWS expand partnership. Amazon Web Services and Salesforce have extended their partnership, deepening product integrations across data and AI. Salesforce will offer its products, including Data Cloud, Service Cloud, Sales Cloud, Industry Clouds, Tableau, MuleSoft, Platform, and Heroku, on the AWS Marketplace. Salesforce will also support Amazon Bedrock, a managed service that makes foundation models available through a single API. In addition, Salesforce Data Cloud will expand to support data sharing across additional AWS technologies.

Stensul raises $34.5 million to develop its Marketing Creation Platform. Stensul has raised $34.5 million to expand the capabilities of its no-code and low-code Marketing Creation Platform. The funding round was led by Sageview Capital. The company will use the monies to increase investment in product development, including deepening AI capabilities launched earlier this year. Stensul has raised over $57 million to date.

Zubale secures capital to help retailers scale ecommerce in Latin America. Zubale, a Mexico-based provider of tools for retailers to scale their digital channels, secured $25 million in a round led by QED Investors, along with NFX and investor Kevin Efrusy. Through FlexiFleet, its freelancer marketplace, Zubale uses a network of independent workers who pick and pack items and then deliver them. The new investment brings Zubale’s total venture capital raised to $73 million.

CGI announces All Payments is available in AWS Marketplace. CGI, an information technology consulting firm, has announced All Payments, its flexible cloud-ready enterprise payments service, is available through the AWS Marketplace. Per CGI, All Payments helps banks accelerate benefits for their global customers and ease payment processes. The service is scalable, deployable across multiple IT ecosystems, and supports multiple currencies, languages, and payment channels, according to CGI.

Amazon Web Services announces new supply chain capabilities. AWS Supply Chain has announced four new capabilities. First, AWS Supply Chain helps customers forecast, plan, and replenish components and finished goods. Second, Supply Chain’s N-Tier Visibility streamlines communication between customers and multiple tiers of suppliers. Third, Supply Chain Sustainability enables customers to request, collect, and audit sustainability data in a central location. Finally, Amazon Q in AWS Supply Chain provides a generative AI assistant.

Kismet Commerce opening workspace facility for SMB ecommerce entrepreneurs. Kismet Commerce, a flexible workspace provider, is launching a facility in March 2024 for small businesses and ecommerce entrepreneurs in Greater Boston, featuring customizable workspaces and storage, on-site fulfillment services, and support staff. This is Kismet’s first facility, with plans to expand throughout the U.S. in markets with a high concentration of small businesses and ecommerce entrepreneurs.