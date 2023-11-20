Ecommerce Product Releases: Nov. 20, 2023

“Ecommerce Product Releases” is our weekly rundown of new releases and updates from companies offering services to online merchants. This installment addresses video commerce, ecommerce marketing, social commerce, cross-border payments, composable commerce, fraud protection, SMS payments, and supply chain management.

Video commerce platform Bambuser launches in-video social selling. Bambuser, a video commerce platform, has launched Social Selling, enabling companies to create shoppable videos directly on social media. When a product is featured in a video, a product card appears on screen with a unique shop code, taking viewers directly to the product detail page by simply typing the code in the chat. Social Selling will initially launch on Facebook, with other platforms coming.

Amazon says it will run shopping ads on Snap. Amazon said it would allow Snapchat U.S. users to buy products directly from the Snapchat app. The tie-up will enable customers to shop directly from Amazon ads on Snapchat and check out without leaving the app, per Amazon. Potential buyers would also see real-time pricing, Prime eligibility, delivery estimates, and product details on select Amazon product ads on Snapchat.

BNPL provider Afterpay partners with ecommerce tech platform Rokt to expand ads business. Rokt, an ecommerce post-sale marketing platform, has partnered with Afterpay, a buy-now, pay-later provider. Leveraging Rokt’s technology, Afterpay and its retail partners can deliver targeted advertising to customers during checkout. According to Rokt, this creates a more engaging shopping experience, deepening customer lifetime value.

UPS introduces the Supply Chain Symphony Portal. UPS has released the UPS Supply Chain Symphony Portal, which integrates supply chain components into a single platform. From real-time inventory checks to data-driven performance monitoring and specialized healthcare modules, UPS Supply Chain Symphony syncs previously stand-alone UPS tools, including shipping services, global logistics and distribution, global freight forwarding, customs brokerage, supplier management, express critical service, mail innovations, and coyote logistics service.

London-based Diginius launches app to streamline Microsoft Shopping campaigns for Shopify stores. Diginius, a SaaS digital performance platform, has launched Diginius Shopping for Shopify. According to Diginius, the app streamlines Microsoft Shopping management for Shopify store owners advertising on Bing. Store owners can create a Microsoft Advertising account in-app, automate product feed syncing between the Shopify store and Microsoft ads while managing campaigns, and track advertising metrics.

Composable commerce platform Kibo announces product enhancements. Kibo Commerce, a composable commerce platform, has announced a series of product updates for customers and partners. Kibo resources now include Kibo Academy with self-paced training videos and Kibo Partner Portal with new onboarding documents, training, demo videos, and go-to-market assets. Kibo is also offering the ability to use Kibo Commerce free for 60 days. Users can access a free sandbox of Kibo’s composable platform and Kibo Academy videos.

Amazon to sell Hyundai cars. In 2024, auto dealers will be able to sell vehicles in Amazon’s U.S. store, starting with Hyundai. As part of a multiyear agreement, Hyundai will also migrate its on-premises applications to AWS, and AWS and Hyundai have implemented a program to train Hyundai engineers in critical cloud skills. Starting in 2025, customers who purchase Hyundai vehicles can access a hands-free Alexa experience.

Transaction guarantee platform Vesta partners with Stripe for fraud protection. Vesta, a transaction guarantee platform, has partnered with Stripe to enable a comprehensive fraud prevention and risk protection service that indemnifies merchants for losses from fraudulent transactions. Under the partnership, Vesta Payment Guarantee will incorporate Stripe Radar risk scores to offer fraud and revenue protection options to increase transaction approval rates and thwart first-party and third-party chargebacks.

Asia-based payment platform PingPong and fintech Modifi partner on B2B cross-border payments. Fintech Modifi has announced a global B2B buy-now, pay-later functionality in partnership with PingPong, an Asia-based payment platform in 200-plus countries. The collaboration will enable cross-border exporters and merchants to offer BNPL payment options to their B2B customers. Sellers can benefit from instant invoice payments. Meanwhile, buyers enjoy a suite of adaptable and flexible payment terms.

Amazon adds buyer benefits to its offsite “Buy with Prime” program. Last year, Amazon introduced Buy with Prime to let merchants offer customers Amazon’s checkout to Prime members. Amazon has added benefits wherein Prime members can view and track orders placed through Buy with Prime, both on Amazon.com and in the mobile app. Prime members can access round-the-clock customer service through a live chat feature on an order detail page and use the Prime returns process.

B2B payments platform VerityPay introduces B2C payments with SMS integration. VerityPay, a B2B SaaS payments platform, is enabling businesses to make payments via SMS directly into the digital wallets of their customers, similar to PayPal and Venmo. VerityPay’s SMS integration allows businesses to transfer funds and make payments without needing app installations, QR codes, or payment cards. According to VerityPay, the SMS integration employs encryption and multi-factor authentication to protect both senders’ and receivers’ financial data.

American Express to create “Door to Shop Small” experience for Small Business Saturday. American Express has announced that its 14th annual Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25, 2023, will introduce a “Door to Shop Small” augmented reality experience to help get more shoppers through the physical and virtual doors of businesses. Physical, blue door frame installations will pop up in Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, Los Angeles’ Westfield Century City, and New York City’s Gansevoort Plaza. Integrated QR codes will drive visitors to the AR experience to browse hand-picked small business products.