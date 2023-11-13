Ecommerce Product Releases: Nov. 13, 2023

Here is a list of new product releases and updates from companies offering services to ecommerce and omnichannel merchants. There are updates on composable commerce, AI-powered shopping, open banking, tax compliance, logistics, and holiday shopping promotions.

Product Releases: November 13

Mozilla introduces AI-powered Fakespot Chat to assist with shopping. Mozilla is testing an AI agent and large language model, Fakespot Chat, to guide shoppers by answering questions. Fakespot Chat is currently available for Amazon shoppers in the U.S. Users can click the thumbs up or thumbs down button for accurate or inaccurate responses, improving the model’s accuracy. Mozilla’s goal with Fakespot Chat is to reduce product research time and improve shoppers’ decisions.

Meta lets users purchase on Amazon without leaving Facebook or Instagram. Meta users can now link their Amazon accounts to shop from ads and check out without leaving Facebook and Instagram. The opt-in experience will enable users to see real-time pricing, Prime eligibility, delivery estimates, and product details on select Amazon product ads. This account linking is voluntary, and users can choose to unlink Amazon and Meta accounts at any time in the Accounts Center.

Commercetools collaborates with PayPal Braintree on consumer checkouts. Commercetools, a developer of composable commerce, is collaborating with PayPal Braintree to offer a range of payment options. The integration includes debit and credit cards, digital wallets, PayPal Later, and local payment methods for 200 markets in 135 currencies. The integration also has customizable fraud tools and dispute automation.

Alibaba launches AI-suite “Aidge” to streamline global commerce operations. Alibaba announced the launch of Aidge, commerce-centric AI-powered APIs to streamline global operations for enterprises. Aidge is built on Alibaba’s large language models and trained on the company’s insights into global ecommerce. During the pilot, Alibaba will test more than 15 APIs with software-as-a-service partners and independent vendors. The APIs cover global commerce-related content localization, marketing, design, and customer service.

Open banking platform TrueLayer integrates with Shopify. TrueLayer, an open banking payments network in Europe, announced its new app is live in the Shopify App Store, allowing U.K. and E.U. merchants to add open banking payments to their checkout. TrueLayer’s open banking payments are digitally native and require no manual data entry. Open banking payments allow for real-time settlement of funds and enable businesses to process refunds faster.

ShipStation partners with ChannelEngine to streamline shipping and warehouse operations. ShipStation, an ecommerce shipping platform, has partnered with ChannelEngine, a global marketplace integration platform. Through the collaboration, ShipStation merchants will have access to ChannelEngine’s network of 700 marketplaces and digital sales channels worldwide. Sellers can list on marketplaces, synchronize sales and inventory across all channels, and automate aspects of their ecommerce operations. ShipStation’s integration with ChannelEngine is now live in the U.K., France, Germany, Australia, and North America.

ShippyPro raises $15 million to expand globally. ShippyPro, a commerce shipping platform, announced a $15 million Series B round from Five Elms Capital. Additionally, the company has launched two products: Out Of Home delivery and Data Optimize. Out Of Home delivery lets consumers receive orders at diverse drop-off points, including postal offices, supermarkets, and local shops. Data Optimize provides brands with oversight and control over their shipping info.

Google releases tools to find shopping deals ahead of the holidays. Google is launching a deals destination on Search that helps shoppers find on-sale products across the web. Users will find promotions and markdowns on the deals page in top holiday categories, such as apparel, electronics, toys, and beauty. Chrome can proactively look for discount codes to help shoppers save money. Merchants can manage where their deals show up across Google in their Merchant Center settings.

Vertex partners with Shopify to streamline compliance. Vertex, a global tax software and technology provider, announced a partnership with Shopify. The partnership will enable enterprise merchants using Shopify Tax to automate tax calculation and compliance on a global scale. Vertex states it’s the first global tax technology partner to join Shopify Tax, offering businesses a unified global solution to streamline the complexities of cross-border indirect taxation.

Amazon to launch Black Friday shopping a week early. Amazon announced that its Black Friday event will start Friday, November 17. Amazon will continue the seasonal promotional savings throughout its Cyber Monday weekend event from Saturday, November 25, through Monday, November 27. According to Amazon, new deals will drop as often as every five minutes during select periods throughout the deal events.

ZIM relaunches eCommerce Xpress for China-U.S. West Coast service. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, a global container shipping company, has relaunched ZIM eCommerce Xpress, its expedited line connecting South China to the U.S. West Coast. The service features a 12.5-day transit time from South China to Los Angeles. The service’s first resumed departure will occur from Yantian on November 22, 2023.