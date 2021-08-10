15 Mobile Payment Systems for Merchants

Mobile payment systems provide flexibility to consumers and merchants while unifying online and offline operations.

Here is a list of mobile payment services for merchants. There are point-of-sale systems, digital wallets, mobile hardware, software for mobile and web applications, and more.

PayPal Zettle is an all-in-one point-of-sale system for small businesses, in-store or on the go. Take payments (cash, card, chip-card, and contactless) and track sales and inventory from anywhere via your PayPal Business account. Price: 2.29% + 9¢ per transaction.

Square lets you take payments in person, on the go, or online. Create and send invoices, and then allow customers to pay by card or ACH bank transfer. Add pick-up and delivery options, or sell through social media. Square’s hardware options for point-of-sale transactions are a terminal, a reader for contactless and chip, and a reader for magstripe. Price: 2.6% + 10¢ (in-person), 2.9% + 30¢ (online), per transaction.

Google Pay is a digital wallet and online payment system. Google Pay enables quicker, safer checkout in apps and websites and makes it easy for customers to pay contactless with their phones. Google Plex is a digital bank account in Google Pay, offered by participating banks and credit unions. Price: Free.

Braintree lets you accept cards, PayPal, wallets such as Venmo (U.S.), Apple Pay, and Google Pay, and enable buy now and pay later options. Accept in-person payments with various PayPal Here card readers by integrating the PayPal Here SDK into your mobile point-of-sale app. Choose from basic or advanced fraud tools, and add 3-D Secure for an additional layer of fraud prevention. Safely store billing info to facilitate repeat payments. Price: 2.59% + 49¢ per transaction.

Venmo is a mobile peer-to-peer payment service owned by PayPal. Business profiles allow Venmo users to accept payments for goods and services from customers on Venmo. Customer accounts on Venmo can be linked in apps and on websites with payments processed through Braintree. Easily add Venmo as a payment option on your website. Price: 1.9%+$0.10 per transaction.

Mobiyo is a European leader in mobile payments, primarily through direct carrier billing, wherein users charge purchases on their mobile phone bill. Mobiyo also processes payments through SMS, prepaid cards, electronic bank transfer, cash payment, e-wallet, credit cards, and more. Get advanced analytics to analyze performance. Contact for pricing.

QuickBooks GoPayment provides an app and mobile card reader to get paid quickly. Accept all major credit or debit cards. Use the QuickBooks card reader to take digital wallet payments or manually enter card info with the GoPayment app. Access the full suite of QuickBooks tools to manage your invoicing, cash flow, and expenses. Price: 1% for ACH bank payments, 2,4% for swiped, per transaction.

Zelle is an easy way to send money directly between U.S. bank accounts, typically within minutes. Quickly, safely, and easily send and receive money with an email address or mobile phone number. To use Zelle, your bank must offer it for your business account type. Contact your bank for availability and pricing.

Payanywhere provides point of sale software, hardware, and business management tools to accept credit cards and organize your business. Use a Payanywhere device to process payments in your physical store or on your smartphone or tablet. Turn any in-person transaction into an invoice directly from the Payanywhere app, or send directly from the portal. With two funding options, choose when your business gets funded from daily credit sales. Price: 2.69% per transaction.

Authorize.net helps merchants process credit card payments in person, online, or over the phone. A virtual point of sale connects a compatible card reader to your computer to accept payments in-store. Accept all payment types, including major credit cards, signature debit cards, and e-checks. Accept and submit monthly recurring or installment payments. Price: 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction.

Stripe enables merchants to accept payments and manage their businesses online. Unify online and offline channels with flexible developer tools, card readers, and cloud-based hardware management. Use the SDK to integrate Stripe into your mobile and web applications to create a customized in-store checkout flow. Build a marketplace, and pay sellers or service providers globally. Price: 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction.

Adyen enables merchants to accept payments in a single system for online, mobile devices, and point of sale. Accept cards, mobile wallets, and more on any digital channel or device. Create optimized shopping checkouts with in-app and mobile payment flows. Enjoy a full suite of tools to serve your customers. Securely store your customers’ previously used payment data, and keep them coming back with single-click and recurring payments. Contact for pricing.

Boku was founded in 2009 to enable purchases for digital content on mobile phones. In 2021, Boku launched the M1ST Payments Network, combining carrier billing and mobile wallets into a single payments scheme, featuring 225-plus mobile payment types in over 70 countries. Boku features subscription bundling, mobile identity, and a suite of security tools. Contact for pricing.

LevelUp, a division of Grubhub, is a mobile payment network used by approximately 1 million consumers and 5,000 businesses. Use LevelUp with a scanner through your point-of-sale system or via a standalone scanner with a mobile device. Enter the transaction through the LevelUp merchant app using your smartphone’s camera to read the customer’s QR code, entering the amount to complete the transaction. Price: 1.95% per transaction. Scanner is $50. LevelUp tablet is $100.

WeChat Pay is a payment feature integrated into the China-based WeChat app, used by approximately 1 billion monthly consumers worldwide. WeChat has Quick Pay, QR code payments, in-app web-based payments, native in-app payments, and mini-program payments. Price: Merchant processing fee is 0.6% per transaction.

