My 5 Favorite SEO Newsletters

Ecommerce merchants know the value of organic search for traffic and conversions. The five newsletters below will help you stay current with search engine optimization and learn new tactics quickly and succinctly.

Moz Top 10

Frequency: Twice monthly.

The free “Moz Top 10” newsletter contains a curated list of quality SEO guides, tutorials, and other info from around the web and from Moz itself. If you don’t have time to hunt down helpful content, this newsletter is a good choice.

There are never more than 10 links per newsletter, making it a good choice for busy business owners.

Marie Haynes

Frequency: Weekly.

Subscribe to the “Search News You Can Use” newsletter by Marie Haynes if you’re looking to track Google algorithm updates.

Each issue contains information on the most recent updates and the impact of prior ones.

Haynes also covers:

Core update observations — losers and winners and the causes,

Recovery stories and case studies,

Links to helpful articles and resources.

The basic newsletter is free; the premium version is $18 a month. The latter is much more detailed, especially suited for SEO practitioners.

Data Driven SEO

Frequency: Weekly.

“Data Driven SEO” is a free, actionable newsletter from SEOProfy founder Victor Karpenko. It’s for search professionals and website owners, with new tactics to improve rankings.

Every issue focuses on one topic and contains a detailed tutorial with steps and screenshots. The appearance is clutter-free.

Search Engine Roundtable

Frequency: Daily.

Search Engine Roundtable is my ultimate source of SEO news. Its free daily newsletter is a digest of top articles, tweets, and forum threads from reputable practicers, bloggers, and publishers — and official announcements from Google. Owner and publisher Barry Schwartz has practiced SEO for 18 years.

The digest is a time-saver, ridding SEO professionals of the need to check blogs and forums daily. However, the volume of content may overwhelm small business teams.

SEO Notebook

Frequency: Weekly.

“SEO Notebook” is a free, tactical newsletter by former FreshBooks SEO strategist Steve Toth.

Toth’s emails often contain useful downloads, such as spreadsheets and templates, to help organize your SEO tasks and reporting. His approach to SEO often takes a different perspective on popular tactics, providing a refreshing read. He also writes from personal experience and shares case studies.