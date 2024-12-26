New Ecommerce Tools: December 26, 2024

We publish a rundown each week of new products from companies offering services to ecommerce merchants. This installment includes updates on return solutions, pay-over-time services, first-order discounts, China-based sales, CPQ pricing, virtual try-ons, and more.

Got an ecommerce product release? Email releases@practicalecommerce.com.

New Tools for Merchants

Swap launches AI-powered returns solution for DTC brands on Shopify. Swap, a shipping and packaging system for direct-to-consumer brands, has launched an AI-powered feature to streamline return operations for Shopify stores. Swap states it is an “ecommerce operating system” that can improve brands’ shipping, tracking, package protection, and returns, including cross-border.

WooCommerce designates Affirm as a leading pay-over-time provider. WooCommerce has selected Affirm as a leading pay-over-time provider, making Affirm a default payment service for the platform. Merchants using WooCommerce’s integrated payment solution, WooPayments, can offer Affirm’s customized pay-over-time plans at checkout. Eligible merchants can also access Affirm’s Pay-in-30 offering. This addition will enable merchants to offer Affirm across a wider range of transactions, making flexible payment plans available to more shoppers.

Google Merchant Center adds first-order discount option for retailers. Google has launched a feature in Merchant Center that enables retailers to offer discounts to new customers. Merchants can now configure targeted promotions specifically for first-time buyers through their Merchant Center accounts. The new discount type appears as a selectable option under the “Promotion conditions” section when creating promotional offers. The implementation allows retailers to specify percentage-based discounts exclusively for new customers making their initial purchases.

Walmart partners with Meituan to bolster China-based ecommerce unit. Walmart has teamed with China’s Meituan, a shopping and delivery platform, where Meituan will provide local delivery service for Walmart products and begin featuring the retail giant on its app. In a WeChat post, Walmart’s China unit stated that the collaboration will bolster its ecommerce efforts, which makes up close to half its sales in that country. The partnership comes approximately four months after Walmart sold its stake in JD.com.

DealHub introduces API-first CPQ to deliver automated headless quoting. DealHub.io, an enterprise-grade configure-price-quote platform, has released its API-first, headless quoting architecture. The new quoting environment supports automation across all sales channels, including ecommerce and self-service portals. The headless environment provides a composable and modular architecture that can be seamlessly integrated with revenue applications and custom user interfaces.

Bell Media and Shopsense AI bring curated shoppable TV to Canadian viewers. Bell Media, a Canada-based media and entertainment company, has partnered with Shopsense AI, a provider of shoppable TV technology, to bring shopping experiences to Canadian viewers. The partnership will debut on daily shows “The Good Stuff with Mary Berg” and “Etalk.” Brands can sponsor experiences during pivotal moments on those shows and across social media, with a reach of over 1.5 million followers.

ReturnGo enhances post-purchase solutions with Easyship. ReturnGo, a provider of post-purchase tools, has partnered with Easyship, a shipping software provider. As part of this initiative, ReturnGo has launched “LabelGo,” which offers merchants discounted shipping labels from more than 550 global couriers. “Ship by ReturnGo” enables merchants to generate shipping labels directly from the ReturnGo platform. “Return Coverage Revenue Share Model” lets merchants use ReturnGO software at no cost, participating in a revenue share model based on profits from return coverage.

Fabric debuts AI order management system. Fabric, an order management platform, has introduced its new AI agent. “Fabric AI Order Cloud” provides retailers with a centralized system for managing their orders, inventory, and fulfillment across multiple channels. According to Fabric, the AI-driven OMS delivers real-time data analysis, trend detection, and intelligent recommendations. Retailers can improve omnichannel shopping experiences with AI-enriched product information connected to real-time inventory to enhance product discovery, search engine visibility, site search, and conversions.

CallRail broadens attribution capabilities to include AI-powered search engines. CallRail, an AI-powered lead intelligence platform, has launched new capabilities to enable businesses to track and attribute unique traffic from AI-generated search engines, providing a more complete and accurate understanding of lead generation efforts. This new functionality allows businesses to track leads from sources such as ChatGPT, SearchGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini — ensuring that every lead is accounted for.

Worldline payment platform launches FlexPricing. Worldline, a provider of payment services, has launched FlexPricing for independent software vendors. With FlexPricing, software providers can implement various price strategies, including charging a percentage fee on bank transfer transactions, adding custom fees, and letting Worldline take on their billing duties. According to Worldline, FlexPricing empowers companies to enhance revenue models and optimize the billing experience. FlexPricing is available for current and prospective partners on the Worldline North America ecommerce platform.

Perfect Corp’s generative AI APIs driver virtual try-on and AI image enhancement. Perfect Corp., a developer of AI and AR beauty technology, has launched its AI APIs, a comprehensive suite of pre-built beauty and image-processing technologies. Developers can use generative AI to create images directly from text prompts, add color, enhance clarity, remove objects or backgrounds, and more. Perfect says its new APIs integrate into websites, ecommerce platforms, and mobile apps.