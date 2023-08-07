11 Post-purchase Retention Tactics

Retaining existing customers is easier and cheaper than securing new ones. Plus, happy customers refer friends and family.

Here are 11 post-purchase tactics to prompt customers to return and encourage others.

Post-purchase Retention Tactics

Instant purchase confirmations. A notification delivered to customers over their preferred communication method — email or text — puts them at ease. Provide anticipated production and delivery times if the items won’t ship immediately, And include links to frequently asked questions and customer service.

Timely and clickable tracking notifications. Customers want to know the status of their order. Informing them that it’s shipped and providing a means to track its progress is crucial. Provide status and tracking details via email or text and in their order history on the website. Ensure tracking numbers are linked to the shipment status page at the carrier’s site or yours.

Self-help customer service. Help customers get immediate answers with a simple and distraction-free FAQ page. Use tailored links directly to a customer’s account or order history when necessary.

A direct line to customer service. Provide multiple ways for customers to contact you. Phone and email methods work, but live chat and social messaging are better. Consider dedicated channels for returning buyers.

Make it easy to modify, cancel, or delay an order. Mistakes happen and needs change. Forcing customers to jump through hoops to alter their orders can cost you long-term. Take a cue from Amazon, which allows customers to edit and cancel orders until packed and shipped.

Simplify returns and exchanges. Make it simple for customers to return and exchange items. Eliminate delays with a self-initiated return feature. Once received, log and process replacement orders and refunds quickly.

Host a loyalty program. Reward returning buyers via store credits, gift cards, or products. Offer additional benefits based on total spending within a given period. For example, Diamond Art Club’s VIP program features four tiers, with the highest gaining early access to new kits and more points per dollar spent.

Personalized email, text, and social media campaigns. Personalized information and recommendations do wonders. Rely on behavioral data — activity, wish lists, purchases — to map out which customers receive which content.

Ask for honest feedback. Send post-purchase surveys and requests for honest reviews, explaining how their feedback helps shape the brand’s future. Personalize your asks so they know you are listening.

Account profile options. Take personalization up a notch by asking loyal customers to provide details about themselves for better recommendations. For example, knowing a customer’s favorite holiday or color helps with messaging at different times of the year. Offer additional loyalty points for updating their profile.

Encourage user-generated content. Entice customers to generate content you can showcase. Photos and videos showing your product in use drive sales and make customers feel worthy. Encouraging helpful UGC requires a two-pronged approach: personalized email campaigns and a hashtag for social media.