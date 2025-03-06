New Ecommerce Tools: March 6, 2025

We publish a rundown each week of new products from companies offering services to ecommerce merchants. This installment includes updates on AI agents, financing, fulfillment, audience targeting, popups, security, and China.

New Tools for Merchants

Meta tests AI agents for businesses. Meta has launched a business AI pilot, offering AI agents to interact with customers on Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp. Agents can operate via ads and direct messages. Businesses can delegate which tasks they want the AI agent to handle and which to hand off to customer service representatives. Business AI tasks include managing returns and exchanges, recommending products, and handling purchases.

ShipBob debuts financing program for merchants. ShipBob, a supply chain and fulfillment platform, has launched ShipBob Capital, enabling U.S. customers to apply for working capital through the company. Slope, a J.P. Morgan-backed B2B payments platform, is partnering with ShipBob to operate the program. Eligible merchants can receive up to $250,000 instantly, according to the ShipBob. To qualify, businesses must have an employer identification number and more than $100,000 in annual revenue.

Swap secures $40 million to expand and release ecommerce inventory tool. Swap, an ecommerce platform to manage operations for direct-to-consumer brands, has announced a $40 million funding round led by ICONIQ Growth. With this capital, Swap will accelerate expansion into the U.S. and E.U. and open new regions, including Australia and Canada. The capital will also allow Swap to launch new products, including Swap Inventory, which provides pricing modeling and smart AI-driven recommendations around restocking and replenishment.

Helium 10 releases advertising platform powered by Pacvue. Helium 10, a provider of ecommerce marketplace data, has launched Helium 10 Ads, a merging of search optimization and ad technology powered by Pacvue, a retail media provider. The solution combines Pacvue’s ad technology with Helium 10 to help sellers unlock smarter advertising at scale.

FedEx launches picture proof of delivery in China. Federal Express Corp. has launched picture proof of delivery for express residential deliveries in mainland China, where signatures upon delivery are not required. FedEx couriers can deliver the parcel to customers’ doorsteps and take a real-time photo showing its position. Recipients can view photos of successful deliveries via FedEx’s website Tracking and Advanced Tracking and FedEx’s WeChat account, using the free service without enrollment, an account, or login.

Shop Circle raises $60 million for AI-powered B2B software. Shop Circle, a provider of AI-powered B2B software, has closed a $60 million funding round led by Nextalia Ventures with participation by Endeavor Catalyst, an investor in over 50 unicorn companies. With the funding, Shop Circle has completed its first platform-agnostic acquisition, Aiden, an AI-powered guided selling software.

Skydeo launches Audience Manager for targeting. Skydeo, a provider of predictive audience data and insights, has launched Audience Manager, a platform to help brands, agencies, and platforms discover, activate, and optimize predictive audience segments across social, mobile, connected TV, and programmatic channels. According to Skydeo, Audience Manager allows marketing teams to identify and engage the most valuable prospects quickly.

Amazon Web Services marketplace in China launches professional services product type. Amazon’s marketplace for AWS customers in China has launched a professional services product type, which includes assessments, implementation, premium support, managed services, and training. Marketplace sellers can publish professional services listings to the public catalog and extend offers directly AWS customers. Example services include cloud solutions, procurement, customizing pricing, scope of work, and contract terms.

LegitScript unveils AI-powered platform for merchant risk management. LegitScript, a provider of security solutions for online transactions, has launched its Xray AI Risk Intelligence platform for payment companies, ecommerce marketplaces, and online platforms. The platform enables companies to scan merchant websites for violations instantaneously, match merchants against its database to uncover already identified risks, and more. LegitScript is also introducing Risk Landscape Reports, a subscription-based offering for security insights.

Australia-based StoreUp to launch platform to sell online instantly. StoreUp, an Australia-based ecommerce platform, announced the launch of a mobile-first ecommerce platform for small businesses. According to the company, the platform will help sellers create a functional online store in minutes without technical knowledge. StoreUp has not disclosed pricing other than the “first three transactions” are free.

Intuit Mailchimp announces product enhancements and refreshed popup forms. Intuit Mailchimp has announced product enhancements, including revamped popup forms in beta. Marketers can target and engage site visitors with branded popups to collect data for AI-powered personalized marketing. With eight new offer types, businesses can use popups to drive conversions with offers such as discounts, free shipping, consultations, contests and giveaways, event signups, newsletter subscriptions, and more.