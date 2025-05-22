New Ecommerce Tools: May 22, 2025

We publish a rundown each week of new products from companies offering services to ecommerce merchants. This installment includes updates on virtual shopping, agentic commerce, analytics, dropshipping, omnichannel payments, logistics, loyalty programs, promotions, and gamification.

Got an ecommerce product release? Email releases@practicalecommerce.com.

New Tools for Merchants

Roblox launches APIs for in-game shopping of physical items. Roblox, an online gaming platform and virtual universe, is expanding its selling capabilities with Commerce APIs and Shopify as its first integrated partner. Eligible creators and brands can sell physical products within Roblox experiences. Roblox’s new Approved Merchandiser Program connects physical shopping with virtual goods and benefits.

Talon.One brings advanced promotions and loyalty capabilities to Shopify Enterprise. Talon.One, an incentive engine for loyalty, promotions, and gamification, has partnered with Shopify. Per Talone.One, brands that use both Talon.One and Shopify Enterprise have a single point of access to over 30 incentive tools, including personalized offers, gamified rewards, and advanced loyalty programs.

Zoho enters U.S. payments market. Technology platform Zoho has launched a unified payment solution for online businesses using multiple payment methods such as cards and ACH. The solution offers native payment capabilities within Zoho, enabling companies to manage payments directly within their existing financial workflows. Pricing for U.S. domestic cards is 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction, including Visa, Mastercard, AmEx, and Discover. Pricing for international cards is 1.5% plus the domestic card fee.

Nuvei joins the European Payments Initiative to launch Wero for ecommerce. Nuvei, a Canadian fintech company, has announced its membership in the European Payments Initiative, becoming one of the first payment services providers to enable ecommerce businesses to accept Wero, EPI’s digital wallet, in their checkouts. Wero facilitates instant account-to-account transfers using SEPA Instant Credit Transfer protocols, allowing users to send money within 10 seconds via mobile numbers, email addresses, or QR codes. Wero has attracted over 40 million users since its launch in 2024.

Perplexity selects PayPal to power agentic commerce. Perplexity, an AI answer engine, has partnered with PayPal to power agentic commerce across its Pro platform. Starting this summer in the U.S., consumers can check out instantly with PayPal or Venmo when they ask Perplexity to find products, book travel, or buy tickets. The process — payment, shipping, tracking, invoicing — will occur behind the scenes with PayPal’s account linking, secure tokenized wallet, and emerging passkey checkout flows.

WooCom Made Easy achieves HIPAA compliance for healthcare integration. HIC Global Solutions, a Salesforce consulting company, has announced WooCom Made Easy, an integration software connecting WooCommerce and Salesforce, is now HIPAA compliant. The update enables healthcare providers, companies, and businesses handling sensitive patient data to sync their ecommerce and customer-management platforms without compromising privacy. All data transfers are now encrypted and compliant with HIPAA guidelines, protecting personal health information while powering real-time sync and multi-store operations.

Amplitude and Twilio launch partnership for co-selling and deeper integration. Amplitude, a digital analytics platform, has partnered with Twilio Segment, a customer data platform. Amplitude recommends Twilio Segment as an optimal customer data platform, and Twilio recommends Amplitude as the digital analytics provider of choice. Amplitude has also released ready-made dashboards that connect its platform to Twilio Segment’s CDP.

Kibo Commerce debuts unified marketplace and dropship solution. Kibo, a composable commerce platform, has introduced an integrated marketplace and dropship tool to help retailers and brands expand product assortments and reduce operational costs without managing physical inventory. With Kibo’s tools, clients can onboard third-party vendors using self-service registration portals or targeted invitation workflows. Kibo says its integrated tools help merchants upload product catalogs, manage pricing, and fulfill orders, while analytics help operators track KPIs, vendor performance, and gross merchandise value.

Global Payments launches Genius POS Platform. Global Payments, a provider of payment technology and software solutions, has announced the release of Genius, a point-of-sale command center for business operations. According to Global Payments, the Genius platform enables global expansion and vertical specialization at scale. It also unlocks opportunities in specialized retail segments such as age-regulated, higher education, and consumer service businesses.

Global-e and Shopify sign new multi-year strategic partnership agreement. Global-e, a direct-to-consumer ecommerce provider, and Shopify have announced a three-year renewal of their partnership for 1P (Shopify Managed Markets) and 3P MoR (merchant of record) solutions to empower international D2C transactions on the Shopify platform. For 1P, Global-e remains the exclusive provider of MoR services. Future versions of Managed Markets will leverage Shopify Payments and other elements of the Shopify suite of services.

Stord acquires Ware2Go, a specialty warehouse business, from UPS. Stord, a provider of high-volume fulfillment services and ecommerce technology, announced its acquisition of Ware2Go, a subsidiary of UPS. With this acquisition, Stord adds 21 fulfillment centers to its network and tech platform (warehouse management, order management, customer service). Ware2Go brings an additional 2.5 million square feet of fulfillment centers, complementing Stord’s existing North American footprint and partner network.