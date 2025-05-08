New Ecommerce Tools: May 8, 2025

Every week we publish a rundown of new products from companies offering services to ecommerce merchants. This installment includes updates on agentic AI commerce, mobile wallets, B2B transactions, one-click checkout, application hosting, AI-powered promotions, and enterprise-ready fulfillment.

eBay sellers can apply for a $10,000 grant to grow their business. eBay is giving away $10,000 grants and other perks to 50 active sellers in the U.S. through its annual Up & Running program, now in its sixth year, in partnership with Hello Alice. The 50 winning sellers will receive $10,000 in cash, a $500 stipend to purchase essential technology from eBay Refurbished, and access to eBay education and seller resources to help scale efficiently. Sellers must apply by June 6, and eBay will email winning grant recipients in August.

Kibo announces agentic Launchpad to accelerate smarter commerce at scale. Kibo Commerce, a provider of composable selling tools, has announced the launch of Agentic Launchpad. Launchpad is a pre-built integration package connecting Kibo’s Shopper and CSR agents to leading commerce platforms and Kibo’s recently launched Converge Tech Ecosystem partners, including Akeneo and OneRail. According to Kibo, Launchpad delivers real-time product discovery, live inventory insights, conversational checkout, and automated post-purchase care across every touchpoint.

Volt’s one-click PayTo solution available to Shopify customers in Australia. Volt, a global real-time payments platform, has announced its expansion with Shopify to Australia. Shopify merchants can offer Australia-based consumers a one-click checkout experience, powered by Volt’s PayTo, a real-time payment system. Volt’s one-click checkout mimics the traditional card-on-file consumer experience, but utilizes an instant payment scheme. Because shoppers set up a payment agreement with merchants during their first purchase, normally by simply entering their payment ID, future purchases are automatically pre-authorised.

Visa launches Intelligent Commerce platform. Visa has launched Intelligent Commerce, a platform to let artificial intelligence agents purchase products on behalf of users. The system replaces traditional card details with tokenized digital credentials that authorized AI agents can access securely. Users maintain control by setting specific parameters, such as spending limits and merchant categories, while the AI handles the transaction details. The initiative is built on a network of partnerships with leading AI companies.

Reveel and ProShip partner on integrated parcel shipping. Reveel, a shipping intelligence platform, and ProShip, a multi-carrier shipping software provider, have unveiled an integrated parcel shipping service that draws on ProShip’s automation and Reveel’s advanced analytics and order-level cost intelligence capabilities. Reveel connects carrier invoice data with order and SKU info; ProShip centralizes and automates the management of multiple carriers. With ProShip’s automated carrier management and label generation, as well as Reveel’s invoice reconciliation, businesses can allocate and analyze parcel costs with precision, according to the companies.

PayPal debuts contactless mobile wallet. PayPal is expanding in physical stores across Germany this summer. PayPal’s first-ever contactless mobile wallet will launch to PayPal consumers in that country. Consumers will access the contactless feature through the latest version of the PayPal app (iOS and Android). Consumers can select PayPal with a simple tap of their phone at any location that accepts Mastercard contactless payments.

Webflow Cloud launches for full-stack app hosting. Webflow, a platform to build, manage, and optimize websites, has introduced Cloud, allowing teams to host and deploy full-stack web applications natively within Webflow. Businesses can run dynamic apps, backend logic, and integrated web experiences directly alongside their websites without relying on separate hosting. With Webflow Cloud, technical teams can deliver advanced functionality such as headless ecommerce sites, gated content experiences, personalized onboarding workflows, and custom booking systems.

ShipBob Plus launches for mid-market and enterprise merchants. ShipBob, a global supply chain and fulfillment platform for small and mid-market ecommerce merchants, has launched Plus, an enterprise-ready fulfillment service for fast-growing brands. ShipBob states its Plus offering combines global fulfillment across four key pillars: Supply Chain, Technology, Support, and Access. Per ShipBob, Plus enables high-performing brands to unlock accelerated growth, improve operational resilience, and achieve cost efficiencies through a high-touch, customized fulfillment experience.

Affirm introduced AdaptAI, its AI-powered promotions platform. Affirm, a pay-over-time payment network, has launched AdaptAI, its AI-powered promotions platform, to its merchant partners. AdaptAI enables Affirm to deliver personalized financial benefits (exclusive interest rates, special repayment terms, and immediate cash savings) directly to consumers via the Affirm app and Affirm card. Merchants can deliver these promotions and credit offers, which are optimized specifically for a customer’s shopping preferences, spending habits, and purchase details, at the point of purchase.

Mastercard unveils Agent Pay agentic payments technology. Mastercard has launched its agentic (self-directing) payments program, Mastercard Agent Pay, to enhance generative AI conversations by integrating seamless payments experiences into the tailored recommendations and insights already provided on conversational platforms. The program introduces Mastercard Agentic Tokens, which build upon Mastercard’s tokenization capabilities. Mastercard will work with (i) acquirers and checkout players to enhance tokenization capabilities and (ii) Microsoft to integrate Azure OpenAI Service and Copilot Studio.

Nuvo raises $45 million to develop B2B trade. Nuvo, a network for B2B global trade, has raised $45 million from Sequoia Capital, Spark Capital, Founders Fund, Index Ventures, Human Capital, Foundation Capital, Susa Ventures, and Pear VC. By enabling companies to exchange verified profiles with potential partners, Nuvo provides instant access to critical trust signals, including verification status, creditworthiness, banking information, and trade history. As its network grows, Nuvo states its payments infrastructure and AI systems will power the intelligent foundations needed to connect and coordinate trade.