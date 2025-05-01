New Ecommerce Tools: May 1, 2025

We publish a rundown each week of new products from companies offering services to ecommerce merchants. This installment includes updates from ChatGPT (shopping), BigCommerce (B2B portal), PayPal (programmatic ads), eBay (Klarna partnership), WooCommerce (Affirm partnership), Caro Holdings (AI customer service), and more.

New Tools for Merchants

OpenAI adds shopping to ChatGPT. OpenAI is launching a shopping experience on ChatGPT, including product picks and buy buttons. ChatGPT recommends products to prospective shoppers based on what the platform knows about their preferences, as well as product reviews pulled from across the web. Shoppers will be redirected to the merchant’s website to finish the transaction.

BigCommerce and Silk Commerce launch hub for dealers, distributors, franchises. BigCommerce has announced the launch of Distributed Ecommerce Hub, a joint offering with systems integrator and digital commerce agency Silk Commerce. Distributed Ecommerce Hub empowers manufacturers, brands, and franchisors to create and centrally manage branded storefronts for their dealer, distributor, or franchise networks. The platform is designed for businesses that have outgrown traditional multi-storefront architecture or need deeper enablement across distributed sales channels, according to BigCommerce.

Skypad launches analytics platform for Walmart Marketplace sellers. Skypad, a retail analytics platform, has announced its availability to Walmart Marketplace sellers. Skypad states that its platform offers solutions for sales and inventory analytics, helping sellers optimize performance, streamline operations, and increase profitability across multiple retail channels. Sellers get real-time sales and inventory reports in one place. In addition to Walmart Marketplace, Skypad aggregates data from all retail channels. Companies can select weekly, monthly, or ad hoc reports.

Znode releases distributed SaaS platform for B2B ecommerce. Znode, a scalable B2B ecommerce platform, has released its latest version. New features include embedded AI for generating product descriptions and search engine content, a visual page builder for drag-and-drop creation, dynamic data, hydrated search for enhanced product discovery, pre-configured business intelligence reports via Microsoft Power BI (for data visualization), and React Next.js front-end accelerators. Customers can run an unlimited number of storefronts and portals, manage an unlimited number of catalogs, and more.

PayPal launches programmatic ads powered by shopping data. PayPal has launched Offsite Ads for advertisers to tap into PayPal’s transaction graph and reach consumers across the open web through display and video advertising. PayPal Offsite Ads is powered by actual purchase data across merchants. This enables brands to reach relevant audiences based on real shopping intent. Advertisers can leverage PayPal’s understanding of when and where people buy, across a range of categories, to inform smarter media buying decisions.

Qliro partners with Two to launch B2B BNPL across the Nordics. Two, a Europe-based provider of B2B payments technology, has announced a strategic partnership with Qliro, a Nordic payments provider, to introduce its B2B buy-now, pay-later solutions to small and mid-size businesses across that region. Two’s B2B BNPL capabilities will directly integrate into Qliro’s existing checkout.

Square updates point-of-sale app. Square has announced a new point-of-sale app. The app is designed with feature sets tailored to each industry, providing sellers with a personalized POS experience that equips them with the right tools for their business.

Banuba launches Shopify augmented reality try-on plugin. Banuba, a provider of augmented reality technology, has launched a virtual try-on plugin for Shopify that simplifies the integration of AR features. The Banuba virtual try-on plugin lets users test makeup on their screens. It also features an AI-powered recommendation tool that automatically analyzes users’ appearances and suggests cosmetics that complement their looks.

PSQ Payments launches integration with Shopify. PSQ Payments, a payment platform from PublicSquare, has announced the launch of its direct integration with Shopify. The PSQ Payments app offers features such as an optimized Shopify checkout, a comprehensive merchant dashboard for real-time tracking of payments and refunds, built-in fraud protection, and refund management.

eBay and Klarna expand BNPL partnership to the U.S. eBay has expanded its global partnership with Klarna, a buy-now-pay-later provider, to the U.S. market. Shoppers in the U.S. can pay for eligible eBay purchases using Klarna’s flexible payment options, including “Pay in 4.” Additionally, Klarna has recently introduced its resell feature to U.S. eBay shoppers.

Caro Holdings launches AI chat agent platform. Caro Holdings has announced the release of its AI chat agent, an intelligent, always-on assistant designed to help businesses reduce costs and deliver premium customer service without the need for additional staff. Caro’s smart agents can handle a variety of support tasks, including answering FAQs such as return policies or product details, scheduling appointments through chat, order tracking, identifying buyers, and gathering reviews and insights.

Affirm and WooCommerce bring partnership to the U.K. WooCommerce announced an expansion to the U.K. of its partnership with Affirm, a buy-now-pay-later provider. WooCommerce merchants in the U.K. can now integrate Affirm and offer customers customizable payment options at checkout. Approved customers can select the customized payment plan that best suits their needs.