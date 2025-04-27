ChatGPT Shopping Is Coming

Diligent code hounds discovered Shopify variable names in ChatGPT’s JavaScript, leading to speculation that the ecommerce platform might soon announce a new AI integration.

Several sources reported finding the Shopify-related code on April 20, 2025, beginning with Alexey Shabanov’s article in TestingCatalog.

Shabanov displayed screen captures of the code and speculated that OpenAI might have an affiliate relationship with Shopify.

The article also noted that ChatGPT already has some ecommerce capabilities in its Operator research agent, including the ability to book travel and order groceries.

ChatGPT’s Code

Finding a Shopify reference in ChatGPT’s code is as simple as opening up the inspection tool in a web browser.

In Chrome or a browser derived from it:

Navigate to Chatgpt.com and right-click.

In the menu, select “Inspect.”

Open the “Sources” tab.

Find the “assets” folder, which may be under a CDN.

Right-click on the folder and select “search in folder.”

Type “shopify” and find the references.

AI Shopping

The Shopify discovery generated buzz in the ecommerce community, but it is not surprising.

AI-powered shopping became inevitable with the mainstream adoption of large language models. Consumers who utilize AI tools for research and internet searches will also want to shop.

This apparent relationship with OpenAI is also not the first time Shopify has worked with an AI tool. In November 2024, Perplexity announced its “Buy with Pro” feature, which integrates with Shopify.

“When you ask Perplexity a shopping question, you’ll still get the precise, objective answers you expect, plus easy-to-read product cards showing the most relevant items, along with key details presented in a simple, visual format. These cards aren’t sponsored — they’re unbiased recommendations, tailored to your search by our AI,” Perplexity stated in its announcement.

Separately, on April 18, 2025, Microsoft announced a merchant program for its Copilot AI. Online shops can apply to integrate with the Copilot app to “gain visibility, acquire more customers, and generate sales.”

Finally, since at least 2024 Google Shopping has integrated AI into various features and search results.

AI Optimization

AI-powered shopping assistants represent concerns and opportunities for online sellers. A core question for merchants is whether AI shopping will be organic or paid.

Perplexity, for example, has stated that it does not earn revenue for including Shopify-based products in its results. For the moment, it’s an organic promotional channel for online merchants.

Similarly, Microsoft does not appear to require merchants to pay for inclusion in its program.

Thus if AI tools do not charge merchants, the trend could lead to practices similar to search engine optimization. Online sellers would optimize product feeds to match likely prompts and otherwise retain traditional SEO tactics.

Paid Inclusion

It is also possible that merchants will pay to list products in an AI shopping assistant or a premium tier.

Payment could have a few forms. Sellers could build an AI storefront not unlike Amazon Seller Central. A monthly fee could provide access to the platform and enable direct product listings.

Alternatively, merchants could list products via a feed or platform integration and then pay for featured products, which might include an add-to-cart link or click-to-buy feature, similar to ChatGPT’s apparent integration with Shopify.

Merchants would presumably treat paid inclusions like other advertising channels, weighing customer acquisition costs against average order value or customer lifetime value.

Fragmented or Concentrated?

A second consideration for the forthcoming AI shopping trend is whether the market will be fragmented or concentrated.

The market would be fragmented if the various AI tools developed their own product discovery and indexing tools. Merchants would provide product feeds to ChatGPT, Copilot, Perplexity, Grok, and others individually or via a feed distribution tool.

Conversely, if it developed strategic partnerships with top AI providers, Shopify could concentrate AI shopping on its platform. Merchants would work with one tool — Shopify — and disseminate product info to all leading AI platforms.