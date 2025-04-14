How to Track ChatGPT Traffic in GA4

ChatGPT is becoming a valuable traffic source. It may not appear in a Google Analytics overview because the volume is small.

Yet ChatGPT traffic is often the most engaging source, even more than organic search, based on my experience optimizing client sites for AI answers.

I know of no studies examining why ChatGPT traffic performs well, but I have two theories:

Like organic search, ChatGPT provides solutions to problems, with occasional links to external sites to learn more.

People trust generative AI results because of the conversational format, akin to human dialogue.

The trend may change as genAI tools become mainstream. Until then, monitoring AI traffic is essential.

Track ChatGPT Referrals

In Google Analytics 4:

Go to Acquisition > Traffic acquisition,

Below the graph in the drop-down, choose “Session source / Medium,”

In the “Search” field, type “gpt” and click “Enter” to filter session sources.

Then create custom reports to access the data quickly.

Some external tools can filter GA4 data traffic. For example, Databox allows users to add the report to its dashboard and even overlay other data, such as conversions:

ChatGPT does not disclose actual user prompts, but we can surmise the content by exploring the landing pages of those users. Each page solves a problem. Thus the prompt presumably requested that solution.

Analyze ChatGPT Referrals

In GA4:

Go to Engagement > Landing Pages,

Click “Add filter” below “Landing page,”

Select “Session source / Medium,”

Select “Contains” and type “gpt”

Click “Apply”

This will filter traffic sources to those containing “gpt” and sort the landing pages by the most clicks from ChatGPT.

The resulting report will help identify pages that ChatGPT cites to solve relevant problems. From there, query ChatGPT to see the context of those citations, as in:

This is my URL: [URL]. What prompts would trigger ChatGPT to cite the page as a solution?