Spring Books on B2B, Nvidia, Bill Gates, More

Seven new and upcoming books offer practical advice on bold marketing, global branding, and growing from a startup to a multi-million-dollar company. The titles are honest portrayals of lessons learned by brilliant business leaders.

by Udi Ledergor

Author Udi Ledergor is the chief evangelist and former CMO at Gong, an AI SaaS platform to monitor sales decisions that has grown to a $7 billion valuation in just 10 years. His just-published book advocates making bold and risky moves to grab attention and create loyal fans. It garnered blurbs from prominent authors Daniel Pink, Robert Cialdini, and Nir Eyal. It is already in the top 10 for three Amazon book categories.

by Dave Ramsey

Ramsey built a one-man consulting business into a $250 million empire and authored eight books, notably the New York Times bestseller “Total Money Makeover.” This new title aims to be a “road map that takes the guesswork out of growth for business owners.” Ramsey breaks growth into five stages — Treadmill Operator, Pathfinder, Trailblazer, Peak Performer, and Legacy Builder — and advises on the unique challenges of each.

by Barry Ritholz

Asserting that “avoiding errors is much more important than scoring wins,” Ritholz, co-founder of a prominent wealth management firm, aims to help readers evade the most common mistakes people make with their money. “Shark Tank” host Mark Cuban and Nobel-winning economist Richard Thaler call it a fun read.

by Stephen Witt

Hot on the heels of February’s “The Nvidia Way” comes a new biography of Nvidia founder Jensen Huang, “a determined entrepreneur who defied Wall Street to push his radical vision for computing.” Read it to learn how the company morphed from video games to a leader in AI.

by Bill Gates

With its black and white youth cover image, this memoir by Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates isn’t the usual portrait of an entrepreneur’s path to success. Instead, it recounts the early life experiences that shaped his character before starting that journey.

by Kass and Mike Lazerow

As the irreverent title suggests, the serial entrepreneur power couple who founded Golf.com and Buddy Media (acquired by Salesforce) promise a “brutally honest take” in their forthcoming book. Admitting that entrepreneurship is hard, they share personal stories and the strategies they’ve learned.

by Katherine Melchior Ray and Nataly Kelly

Two experts share their global experiences with Nestle and Nike on how to build an international marketing and localization mindset. They explore how companies balance preserving brand identity with exploring new markets.